You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to stage world’s richest race in 2020
﻿

Saudi Arabia to stage world’s richest race in 2020

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, announced that the Kingdom will stage the world’s richest horse race in 2020. (Supplied photo)
Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to stage world’s richest race in 2020

  • The prize for the winning horse will be $10m, with horses down to 10th place sharing another $10m between them
Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: The world has a new richest race, with the announcement of the creation of the $20 million Saudi Cup, to be run at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Feb. 29, 2020.

Details of the contest were announced by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, at a launch event in Saratoga, New York, on Wednesday.

The race will be run on over a distance of nine furlongs (1,800 meters) on dirt, and will have a maximum field of 14 starters. The race will be free to enter and to participate in.

BACKGROUND

  • The Saudi Cup will take place four weeks after the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, Florida, and four weeks prior to the Dubai World Cup. 
  • The Pegasus World Cup had a peak value of $16 million in 2018, while the Dubai World Cup is currently worth $12 million. 

The prize for the winning horse will be $10 million, with horses down to 10th place sharing another $10 million between them.

“The introduction of the Saudi Cup as an international race is without doubt the most significant event in the history of horseracing in Saudi Arabia, and demonstrates our resolve to develop this great sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and also our ambition to become a leading player on horseracing’s world stage,” said Prince Bandar.

“We look forward to welcoming international horsemen and women, the media, racing enthusiasts and the public to Riyadh in 2020.” The Saudi Cup will take place four weeks after the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, Florida, and four weeks prior to the Dubai World Cup. 

This means that the top horses in training have the opportunity to compete in all three of the most valuable dirt races in the world.

The Pegasus World Cup had a peak value of $16 million in 2018, while the Dubai World Cup is currently worth $12 million. 

In terms of turf races, the richest is in Australia (the Everest) and is worth $9.8 million. In Japan, the mark is $6 million for the Japan Cup. 

Europe’s most lucrative event, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, has a prize fund of $5.6 million.




Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, in Saratoga. (Supplied photo)

Prince Bandar’s connection to horses is an emotional one. Less than a century ago, his great grandfather King Abdul Aziz, a renowned rider and the founding father of modern Saudi Arabia, led his army into battle on horseback, earning himself the title “The Last Horseman.”

In 1932, King Abdul Aziz unified the kingdoms of Nejd and Hijaz, creating the sovereign state of Saudi Arabia. Horseracing soon became an important cultural event in the young nation. 

Its status was enhanced in 2003 with the opening of King Abdul Aziz Racetrack, with a 2,000-meter circumference, a three-furlong (600-meter) chute and a state-of-the-art dirt racing surface.

Many of the world’s leading jockeys have ridden regularly at the racetrack over the past few years, and have been impressed with its facilities.

“I’ve been going to King Abdul Aziz Racetrack ever since it opened … Of all the dirt tracks I’ve ridden, it’s the one I like best as you can win from the front and you can win from behind — it’s a fair track,” said Europe’s jockey of the moment, Frankie Dettori.




The King Abdullah Racetrack in Riyadh, the venue for the $20 million Saudi Cup, which will be the world's richest horse race. (Supplied photo)

“The other thing I like is that the kickback is so much less than on other dirt tracks. I don’t know why, but the sand seems finer and doesn’t stick. You only need a couple of pairs of goggles, where on other tracks you need four or five. It’s a kinder track that I can see turf horses handling.”

US jockey Edgar Prado said: “In my experience, all the time I rode at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack, I’ve found it good and safe with a nice stretch run. Horses handle it very well.”

France’s four-time champion jockey Olivier Peslier said: “King Abdul Aziz Racetrack is one of the best dirt tracks in the world — a wonderful track. And I know that the American jockeys like it very much because it really suits the American horses. It has a long straight, and there isn’t much kickback.”

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia will arrange and fund the shipment of all invited horses. It will also arrange and pay for the flights and hotel accommodation of the horses’ connections.

In addition to the Saudi Cup, there will be further international races on the undercard ahead of the showcase race. 

Further details of these supporting races and the full race program will be announced at a later date.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Racetrack Horse Racing Riyadh Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Meet Saudi Arabia’s female horse whisperer
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi camel racing no longer an all-male affair, says Princess Jamila

French league 2019-20: Five new signings to watch out for

Updated 08 August 2019
AP

French league 2019-20: Five new signings to watch out for

  • PSG have been quite active on the market and bolstered their defense with the former Dortmund defender
Updated 08 August 2019
AP

PARIS: The transfer window in the French league remains open until the end of August. Here’s the pick of the signings so far ahead of the season which starts this weekend:

Idrissa Gueye (PSG)

Not a traditional holding midfielder, the former Everton player has the versatile profile PSG were looking for in their quest for a more stable midfield. Combining good passing ability and defensive skills, the 29-year-old Senegal international is a box-to-box player whose aggressive style compensates for his lack of height.

Dario Benedetto (Marseille)

Forced to limit their spending because of Financial Fair Play regulations, Marseille signed the Argentina striker to replace Mario Balotelli. He joined from Boca Juniors on a four-year deal for a reported €14 million. After four years in Mexico, Benedetto scored 46 goals in 76 matches with Boca Juniors and caught the eye of Marseille’s new coach Andre Villas-Boas with his good technique and speed.

Abdou Diallo (PSG)

Although they did not secure a big transfer coup this summer, PSG have been quite active on the market and bolstered their defense with the former Dortmund defender, who joined on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €32 million. A product of the Monaco academy, Diallo can either play in the heart of the defense or as a leftback, giving several extra options to PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne)

Looking for a replacement for Remy Cabella, who left for Russian club Krasnodar, Saint-Etienne made an astute move by signing the Algeria international.

Boudebouz played in Spain over the last two seasons with Betis Sevilla and Celta Vigo after coming under the spotlight with Montpellier with his eye for goal and sharp vision. Boudebouz has played more than 300 French league matches — scoring 45 goals — and won’t need time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Teji Savanier (Montpellier)

Montpellier reportedly spent €10 million to hire Teji Savanier, a player nurtured at their academy who blossomed at fierce rivals Nimes.

A late bloomer, the 27-year-old Savanier had the league’s most assists last season and impressed with his eye for set-pieces. His ability on the ball and technical skills convinced Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian to give him another chance at the club where he won the 2009 Gambardella Cup, the national competition for Under-19s. Savanier will miss the start of the season because of a knee injury sustained during a friendly match last month.

Topics: French league Dario Benedetto PSG

Related

0
Sport
PSG wins French League Cup for record 4th straight year
0
Sport
Neymar’s debut in French league could be delayed again

Latest updates

Rights group warns of new ‘war’ in Colombia’s border zone
0
Algerian designer Ilyes Ouali inspired by disco glamour of the 1970s
0
Israel says soldier stabbed to death in West Bank
0
Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks
0
Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.