Kashmir an ‘internal affair’, India tells Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit back at nuclear rival Pakistan’s downgrading of diplomatic ties over its clampdown on Kashmir, saying its decision to strip the restive region of its autonomy was an “internal affair.”

“The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed.”

Later on Thursday, Pakistan said it would suspend a rail service linking it to India, as relations with its arch rival continue to sour over the contested Kashmir region.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference, in reference to the train running to India's capital New Delhi from the Pakistani city of Lahore.

“As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate”