London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack

The Metropolitan Police have said the officer will make a full recovery. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The attack happened as oficers tried to pullover a van
  • The policeman managed to use a taser despite suffering injuries to his head and hands
LONDON: A London police officer has been seriously injured in a machete attack during a vehicle stop.
The Metropolitan Police force said that two officers were trying to pull over a van in east London when a man leapt out and stabbed one police officer several times. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said it was a “frenzied and unprovoked” attack.
The officer, who is in his 30s, suffered wounds to his head and hands but managed to use a Taser to subdue the attacker. A man in his 50s is in custody.
Tucker said the police officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery.”
Police say they don’t think the attack in the early hours of Thursday is related to terrorism.

Topics: London Metropolitan Police crime United Kingdom

Kashmir an ‘internal affair’, India tells Pakistan

  • The Indian ministry said any developments pertaining article 370 are internal affairs
  • They warned that raising alarm in the region will not work to interfere with the jurisdiction
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit back at nuclear rival Pakistan’s downgrading of diplomatic ties over its clampdown on Kashmir, saying its decision to strip the restive region of its autonomy was an “internal affair.”
“The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed.”

Topics: India Kashmir Pakistan

