You are here

  • Home
  • France takes in more Yazidi women and children from Iraq
﻿

France takes in more Yazidi women and children from Iraq

The UN called the killing of Yazidis by Daesh a genocide. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

France takes in more Yazidi women and children from Iraq

  • Daesh fighters targeted Yazidis for being “apostates”
  • Yazidis are a religious minority in the Arab world
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

PARIS: France is taking in a new group of Yazidi women and children and helping them settle in the country.
France’s interior and foreign ministries said 31 families arrived Thursday in the southern city of Toulouse from Irbil, Iraq. Previous groups of 16 and 28 families arrived in December and May.
The Yazidis are a religious minority with unique beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshipers in the region.
Daesh militants, who seized control of north Iraq in 2014, said the Yazidis were “apostates” and killed hundreds of men while enslaving thousands of women and children. The UN called the attacks genocide.

Topics: Iraqi Yazidi Yazidis Iraq France Daesh

Related

0
World
German woman arrested on Daesh membership charges
0
Middle-East
Activist Murad urges Yazidis to return to Iraq

London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack

Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AP

London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack

  • The attack happened as oficers tried to pullover a van
  • The policeman managed to use a taser despite suffering injuries to his head and hands
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A London police officer has been seriously injured in a machete attack during a vehicle stop.
The Metropolitan Police force said that two officers were trying to pull over a van in east London when a man leapt out and stabbed one police officer several times. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said it was a “frenzied and unprovoked” attack.
The officer, who is in his 30s, suffered wounds to his head and hands but managed to use a Taser to subdue the attacker. A man in his 50s is in custody.
Tucker said the police officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery.”
Police say they don’t think the attack in the early hours of Thursday is related to terrorism.

Topics: London Metropolitan Police crime United Kingdom

Related

Special 0
Lifestyle
Foodies flock to London’s halal food festival
0
World
Teen arrested in boy’s fall from top of London’s Tate Modern

Latest updates

France takes in more Yazidi women and children from Iraq
0
Meet the Emirati designer who gives a fashionable update to modest dressing
0
Meet the five nominees for this year’s Arab British Centre Award for Culture
0
London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack
0
Kashmir an ‘internal affair’, India tells Pakistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.