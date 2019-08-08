You are here

  • Home
  • Exploring the IMA’s new Arab art collection
﻿

Exploring the IMA’s new Arab art collection

Kevork Mourad's 'Cité immortelle.' (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Exploring the IMA’s new Arab art collection

Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: It was in late 2018 that Paris’ Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) — the Jean Nouvel-designed cultural institution and museum that has enlightened audiences on art and culture from the Arab world for nearly 30 years — announced its largest donation to date, granted by Claude and France Lemand.




Claude and France Lemand. (Supplied)

Comprising 1,300 works of art, this impressive donation is of great significance as it denotes the largest ever presented to a major French institution in the modern era. It also enriched and enlarged IMA’s collections by 40 percent, adding modern and contemporary artworks created by artists from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, Morocco and Algeria.

From renowned masters such as Dia Al-Azzawi, Etel Adnan, and Shafic Abboud down to multidisciplinary contemporary artists including the likes of Kevork Mourad, Ayman Baalbaki, and Zoulikha Bouabdellah, the collection offers a comprehensive insight into the varying artistic energies and narratives emerging from the Arab world and diaspora.




Shafic Abboud's 'Composition' from 1960. (Supplied)

The Lemands developed a passion for art collecting when Claude — a former linguistics professor and public servant for France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs who was born in Lebanon — and France were residing in Egypt during the 1980s. They acquired works by the Egyptian luminaries Abdel Hadi El-Gazzar, Hamed Nada, and Gazbia Sirry. Claude’s interest in Arab art was sparked when, in 1969, he was enthralled by an exhibition in Beirut by the famous expressionist painter Shafic Abboud, who was one of the first Lebanese artists to move to Paris in 1947 and would eventually become a friend of his.

Due to the Lebanese Civil War in the 1970s, Claude fled the country and eventually started a new life in France, never to return to his home country. In a sentimental way, however, he remains attached to the Arab world through the art he and France have thoughtfully collected and lovingly safeguarded over the decades.




Etel Adnan's 'Journey to Mount Tamalpais.' Supplied)

Today, at the age of 74, Lemand is an expert on Arab artists, actively promoting them through various activities — most importantly through the opening of his own unique art gallery in Paris. “I had the mission of promoting Arab artists to the Western world,” Claude once stated. “And of ensuring a continuity of Arab art, linking the present with the past throughout times.”

One wonders what encouraged the Lemands to generously give away such a substantial amount of artworks from their collection. With posterity in mind, they felt they had found the right place to share their collection with the world.

“According to French law, when an artwork enters a French museum, it can never ever leave its collection — which is unlike what is happening in America and other countries,” Claude told Arab News. “When my wife and I leave this world, we will be reassured by the fact that future generations will enjoy seeing this collection over the coming years.” The couple also set up a fund specifically for IMA, intended to encourage the acquisition of future artworks and finance upcoming publications and exhibitions.




Abdel Hadi El-Gazzar's 'Danshaway' from 1955. (Supplied)

Acting as a facelift for the institution, the arrival of this donation perfectly matches the vision of IMA’s president, Jack Lang, who seeks to revamp the building and revive its collections’ layout within the next couple of years. Until then, a selection of works from the donation has been (and will be) organized into three thematic exhibitions, each lasting for four months.

The current exhibition delves into drawing. On view until September 15, “With Pen, Brush or Pencil: Drawings from the Arab World” invites the viewer to explore nearly 90 artworks — gathered from both the museum’s permanent collection and the Lemands’ donation — showcasing a variety of themes, including portraiture, calligraphy, and social realism.

A clever feature of the exhibition’s layout lies in how the donated works are fused with displayed works from the permanent collection — which largely consists of historical items — creating a dialogue between the ancient and the modern.




Dia Al-Azzawi's 'Al-Mu'allaqât' from 1978. (Supplied)

“This was an opportunity to let audiences know that, even in the Arab world, the practice of drawing is an ancient phenomenon that was started a thousand years ago,” explained Eric Delpont, IMA’s director and exhibition curator. True to Delpont’s word, one of the very first works on display in the exhibition is an extremely delicate drawing fragment of a man being devoured by a lion — created in Fustat (modern-day Cairo) during the 11th century.

Across three floors of IMA’s building, one encounters many remarkable images, such as Abboud’s small work on paper from 1960, in which he uses Chinese ink to create a poignantly black composition. A miniscule notebook from the 1990s belonging to Egyptian-born artist Anna Boghiguian that contains imagery of colorful female figurines is also on view. Etel Adnan, who has remained artistically active into her nineties, is another showstopper of the exhibition. Two of her long, accordion-like Japanese notebooks — known as ‘leporello’ — reveal her handwritten Arabic poetry, while another records a minimalistic depiction of the rooftops of Paris.




Shafic Abboud's 'Adieu Gentilly' from 1977. (Supplied)

The exhibition also goes some way to eradicating a few misconceptions about the Arab world, including its artistic production. The first part of the exhibition is dedicated to figuration and portraiture and features the Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi’s sensual and abstract portrayal of bodies (as part of the Mesopotamian tale of Gilgamesh), which prompts Delpont to point out that “the pleasure of life has always been practiced in the Arab world — it is not a taboo.”

“A lot of people think that the representation of living beings is completely forbidden in the Arab world, which is not the case at all,” he said. “Before and after the birth of Islam, there has always been a representation of living beings in the arts or the crafts.”

Topics: Institut du Monde Arabe Paris

Meet the Emirati designer who gives a fashionable update to modest dressing

Yasmin Al-Mulla makes tradition and progress work together. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL

Meet the Emirati designer who gives a fashionable update to modest dressing

Updated 08 August 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: Ready-to-wear label YNM Dubai is one of a niche group of regional fashion houses that have given modest dressing a fashionable update.

Founded by creative director Yasmin Al-Mulla and her elder sister Nesreen, a trained engineer, YNM Dubai is a young label — it turns five in September — but is already considered to be a trailblazer in the Arab fashion industry.

“I look after everything to do with design. She does all the behind-the-scenes work,” 30-year-old Yasmin, who is very much the face of the brand, explains. Having studied International Relations at the American University in Dubai Yasmin went on to the London College of Fashion. Although she comes from a family of doctors and scientists, she knew fashion was her calling.

“I wanted to show that Khaleeji fashion did not have to be ‘busy’, and felt there was a need to elegantly modernize the kaftan,” she says. It was the death of her father that ultimately inspired Yasmin to launch her own label.

“It made me realize I needed to pursue my passion and become serious about work,” she says.

Innovation is key to her approach to fashion. Her first collection was 100+ pieces strong, reflecting the confidence she had in her vision. “We decided not to be in department stores but to launch online only, as we knew that e-commerce was the next big thing.” It was a risky strategy for a newcomer, but it paid off. YNM Dubai’s debut collection was sold out in less than a week. Today its online portal delivers to over 60 countries across the world and also works with Ounass, Robinsons and Tyrano. Though most of her clients are based in the GCC, there is growing interest from America too.

“Modest dressing is having a moment,” Yasmin says. The new, more pared-down, design approach that young Arab fashion labels like YNM Dubai have injected into their designs has helped the West wake up to the ease and comfort of modest dressing. “It’s about having a minimal luxe take on fashion. Embroidery is there — that’s part of our culture — but with a modern sense of restraint. So perhaps just on the sleeve.”

Color plays a major role in this new take. No longer are abayas just black — they are offered in a kaleidoscope of colors from beige to red. These are abayas that can be teamed with jeans, and kaftans that can be belted into chic evening dresses.

“Dressing up is a form of representing your own personality,” Yasmin says. She wants every women who wears an YNM design to feel they are free to make it their own through their accessories. (Yasmin is a self-confessed shoeaholic and jewelry magpie).

Yasmin is always on the lookout for special fabrics too. While most designers from the region look to Italy and France for their textiles, Yasmin favors Spain and Japan, where you find some of the most innovative silks and crepes. Many of her beads and stones are also from Japan. “They have these absolutely beautiful crystal-clear pearls,” she says.

For her most recent Ramadan collection she collaborated with Tiffany and Co. She decided once again to only sell this collection online, and it was sold out in days. Next up is a collaboration with specialty French perfumer Ex-Nihilo Paris, and this October — as part of her label’s fifth anniversary celebrations — she will launch her first perfume. Called “Dubai,” it will be a limited edition 100-piece collection that will retail exclusively at Bloomingdale’s. Everything about it, including the bottle, will celebrate the heritage of Old Dubai and the progressive nature of New Dubai.

Collaboration is how many young fashion designers are taking their story forward, and making their work about more than clothes. And Yasmin has embraced this wholeheartedly. Included in her collection are caftans from which profits will be used help fight cancer. That all started with a light blue Indian linen kaftan three years ago named “The Noora” in honor of her mother, a survivor of colon cancer. “The Noora” is now a permanent part of her collection. She has designed other kaftans to raise money for victims of breast cancer as well.

Yasmin herself has become extremely health-conscious, she says. She has adopted a diet free from gluten, dairy and refined sugar, and has worked on a cookbook of healthy Emirati food.

She often shares her recipes on her Instagram account, and hopes to find the right publisher for her book soon. For this Emirati the way to take tradition forward — whether in food or fashion — is to combine it with the modern. And this has helped her become one of the leading figures in Dubai’s popular culture scene.

Topics: Yasmin Al-Mulla fashion designer fashion Emirati

Latest updates

Enhanced Arab News Hajj app launched in partnership with Muslim World League
0
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown
0
Two dead in rocket test explosion in northern Russia
0
Bangkok bombings may be linked to politics
0
Exploring the IMA’s new Arab art collection
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.