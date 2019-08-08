You are here

Radiation briefly spikes in Russian city after rocket engine explosion

The report said six people were injured in the incident. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Radiation levels are back to normal after the explosion
  • The explosion involved a liquid-propellant rocket engine
MOSCOW: A short-term spike in radiation levels was recorded in a northern Russian city after a rocket engine exploded at a military testing site on Thursday, TASS news agency cited a spokeswoman for city authorities in Severodvinsk as saying.
The explosion of a liquid-propellant rocket engine killed two people on Thursday in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region, but released no dangerous substances into the atmosphere, RIA news agency had earlier cited the Defense Ministry as saying.
The ministry was quoted as saying that radiation was at normal levels. It said six people were injured.
“A short-term rise in background radiation was recorded at 12 o’clock in Severodvinsk,” Ksenia Yudina, a spokeswoman for the city authorities, was quoted as saying.
City officials said background radiation levels had fully “normalized.” The population of Severodvinsk was 185,000 at the beginning of 2017, according to officials.
The rocket engine explosion occurred at a weapons testing area near the village of Nyonoksa in Arkhangelsk region, the Interfax news agency cited unnamed security sources as saying.
Russian media said an area near Nyonoksa is used for tests on weapons including ballistic and cruise missiles that are used by the Russian navy.
“No harmful substances were emitted into the atmosphere, the background radiation is normal,” the defense ministry was quoted as saying.

Topics: Russia missiles

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown

Updated 42 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown

  • Her father Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for corruption
  • Her uncle, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, has also faced investigation, along with other relatives
Updated 42 min 24 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani anti-corruption officials arrested opposition leader and daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday, one of the most high-profile arrests in a crackdown on alleged graft.
Sharif is the latest member of her family to be targeted under the government of Imran Khan, who swept to victory last year.
Her father Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for corruption. Her uncle, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, has also faced investigation, along with other relatives.
Her detention sparked a walk out by opposition legislators at the country’s parliament on Thursday.
“Today in this new Pakistan, Miss Maryam Nawaz has been arrested without any conviction so I am walking out of this house,” announced Bilawal Bhutto, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, during an address to parliament.
Sharif’s arrest in the eastern city of Lahore comes just a day after authorities took former finance minister and Sharif family loyalist Miftah Ismail into custody on graft charges.
Last month, former prime minister Shadhid Khaqan Abbasi and former president Asif Ali Zardari were also arrested.
Corruption is widely entrenched in Pakistan, with politicians regularly accused of misusing or stealing public funds and whisking the money out of the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected after running a fiery campaign against graft, but has also been accused of persecuting his political adversaries rather than launching wide-ranging reforms.
Since taking office, Khan has struggled to stabilize Pakistan’s sinking economy beset by soaring inflation, a depreciating rupee, and ballooning deficits.
He now faces the difficult task of confronting arch-rival India, after Dehli unilaterally revoked Kashmir’s special status earlier this week.

Topics: Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

