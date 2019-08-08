You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown
﻿

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown

Pakistani anti-corruption officials arrested opposition leader and daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown

  • Her father Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for corruption
  • Her uncle, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, has also faced investigation, along with other relatives
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani anti-corruption officials arrested opposition leader and daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday, one of the most high-profile arrests in a crackdown on alleged graft.
Sharif is the latest member of her family to be targeted under the government of Imran Khan, who swept to victory last year.
Her father Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for corruption. Her uncle, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, has also faced investigation, along with other relatives.
Her detention sparked a walk out by opposition legislators at the country’s parliament on Thursday.
“Today in this new Pakistan, Miss Maryam Nawaz has been arrested without any conviction so I am walking out of this house,” announced Bilawal Bhutto, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, during an address to parliament.
Sharif’s arrest in the eastern city of Lahore comes just a day after authorities took former finance minister and Sharif family loyalist Miftah Ismail into custody on graft charges.
Last month, former prime minister Shadhid Khaqan Abbasi and former president Asif Ali Zardari were also arrested.
Corruption is widely entrenched in Pakistan, with politicians regularly accused of misusing or stealing public funds and whisking the money out of the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected after running a fiery campaign against graft, but has also been accused of persecuting his political adversaries rather than launching wide-ranging reforms.
Since taking office, Khan has struggled to stabilize Pakistan’s sinking economy beset by soaring inflation, a depreciating rupee, and ballooning deficits.
He now faces the difficult task of confronting arch-rival India, after Dehli unilaterally revoked Kashmir’s special status earlier this week.

Topics: Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan suspends key railway with India
0
Pakistan’s former finance chief nabbed in Qatar LNG case

Two dead in rocket test explosion in northern Russia

Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Two dead in rocket test explosion in northern Russia

  • Radiation levels are normal after the explosion
  • The explosion involved a liquid-propellant rocket engine
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Two people were killed in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the far north of Russia on Thursday, the defense ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

“During the test of a liquid propellant jet engine, an explosion occurred and the equipment caught fire,” the ministry said.

“As a result of the accident, six defense ministry employees and a developer were injured. Two specialists died of their wounds,” it said, adding that radiation levels near the facility were “normal.”

“There’s no radioactive contamination,” a spokeswoman for the Arkhangelsk region, where the base is situated, told AFP.

The accident is the second to hit the Russian military in less than a week, after a fire broke out in an ammunition depot in Siberia on Monday, causing huge explosions.

At least one person was killed and eight injured while thousands had to evacuated from their homes following the blaze at the depot in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Topics: Russia missiles

Related

0
World
12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire
0
World
Russian police detain over 800 in opposition crackdown in Moscow

Latest updates

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif’s daughter arrested amid crackdown
0
Two dead in rocket test explosion in northern Russia
0
Bangkok bombings may be linked to politics
0
Exploring the IMA’s new Arab art collection
0
France takes in more Yazidi women and children from Iraq
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.