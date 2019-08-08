You are here

Enhanced Arab News Hajj app launched in partnership with Muslim World League

The Hajj App has a variety of functions. (Screengrab)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Enhanced Arab News Hajj app launched in partnership with Muslim World League

  • New features to serve pilgrims and keep them connected to loved ones
  • Smartphone app complements newspaper’s annual Hajj news coverage
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News has launched the 2019 version of its smartphone Hajj app for use this month during the annual Muslim pilgrimage season. 

The free app — available to download from Thursday via the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android — has new and enhanced features, including live news updates and the signature “Hajj tracker,” which
enables pilgrims to connect with their loved ones back home.  

The Makkah-based Muslim World League (MWL) will again be sponsoring the Hajj app. The partnership with MWL, which began 2 years ago, is part of the international Muslim body’s global outreach efforts to serve all Muslims.

The latest release of the app features several functions for use during the Hajj season, including safety features such as an emergency call number and list of embassies and important service providers during Hajj. 

Other features include a digital Qibla compass, a real-time currency converter and Qur’an prayer audio files.  

The app also features improvements to the hugely useful “pilgrim tracker” function. The feature, which is optional, allows users who activate it to share their location and follow loved ones in real time, around the clock. 

The Muslim World League commended the newspaper’s initiative of deploying technology in such an innovative and useful way for the public good. 

“We are happy to renew our partnership with Arab News and our support of this app, which reinforces our position as an umbrella body seeking to serve Muslims worldwide,” the MWL said.

Arab News is part of the regional publishing giant Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG). It has been the English newspaper of record for Saudi Arabia and the region for over 40 years.

More details about the app can be found at www.arabnews.com/Hajjapp 

It can be downloaded via: 

http://links.arabnews.com/hajjapp

 

Topics: Hajj 2019 hajj Makkah Islam

BBC apologizes after documentary host Stacey Dooley describes Muslim gesture as ‘Daesh salute’

Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

BBC apologizes after documentary host Stacey Dooley describes Muslim gesture as ‘Daesh salute’

  • Dooley inaccurately described the gestures of the women raising their fingers in the air as a Daesh salute
  • The Panorama documentary featured Dooley visiting Kurdish controlled camps in northern Syria
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: British broadcaster the BBC has apologized after a documentary hosted by popular presenter Stacey Dooley referred to a Muslim gesture as a Daesh salute.

In the clip, which has already been removed from the final version of the episode of the current affairs series “Panorama” which aired on Monday, Dooley inaccurately described the gestures of the women raising their fingers in the air as a Daesh salute.

Dooley, 32, has risen to fame on British TV over the last decade, presenting social-issue themed television documentaries

The UK-based organization Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks), which documents anti-Muslim attacks in the country, immediately called out the error on Twitter, explaining what the gesture meant.

“Tawhid (Tawheed) is the defining doctrine of Islam, demonstrating the oneness of Allah (God). To reduce such a fundamental and important concept to a mere “IS salute” is grossly wrong, ignorant, and damaging,” Tell MAMA wrote on Monday.

BBC has carried out a further edit of the documentary, removing the scene and apologized for the mistake.

“We wrongly described a gesture made by women filmed in a Kurdish controlled detention camp in northern Syria as an IS salute,” a BBC spokesman said.

“We apologize for this error and have removed this description from the footage,” he added.

The Panorama show featured Dooley visiting Kurdish controlled camps in northern Syria, and speaking to women who left their own countries to join Daesh.

Topics: BBC Syria Daesh

