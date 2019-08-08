Jeddah to Makkah road named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH: A road leading from Jeddah to Makkah has been named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal approved a proposal made by the Secretariat of the Holy Capital to name the road leading from Jeddah to Makkah after the crown prince.

The decision was made in recognition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to promote development in the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and in appreciation of his efforts to serve Islam, the Two Holy Mosques, and pilgrims.

“Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Road” is considered one of Makkah’s most important roads from the west and extends from the Shumaisi checkpoint to the Grand Mosque.