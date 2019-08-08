You are here

﻿

Jeddah to Makkah road named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

A road leading from Jeddah to Makkah has been named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Jeddah to Makkah road named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

  • The decision was made in recognition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to promote development in the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman
  • Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal approved a proposal made by the Secretariat of the Holy Capital to name the road leading from Jeddah to Makkah after the crown prince
RIYADH: A road leading from Jeddah to Makkah has been named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal approved a proposal made by the Secretariat of the Holy Capital to name the road leading from Jeddah to Makkah after the crown prince.

The decision was made in recognition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to promote development in the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and in appreciation of his efforts to serve Islam, the Two Holy Mosques, and pilgrims.

“Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Road” is considered one of Makkah’s most important roads from the west and extends from the Shumaisi checkpoint to the Grand Mosque.

 

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

  • Tensions have heightened after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed maritime security, Iran and Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Wednesday.
“The secretary discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Iran has seized three tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters in less than a month, and the United States has accused it of carrying out multiple attacks on ships in the region.
The US has been struggling to piece together an international coalition to protect cargo ships traveling through the Gulf, with allies concerned about being dragged into conflict with Iran.
Ortagus also said that the top US diplomat and the crown prince “discussed other bilateral and regional developments, including countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities.”

