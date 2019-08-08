WHO says it has ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption in Yemen

You are here

Women are treated for suspected cholera infection at Al-Sabeen hospital, in Sanaa. Some of the UN aid workers sent in to Yemen have been accused of enriching themselves. (AP/File photo)
  • Some UN staffers have been accused of fraud in relation to the massive humanitarian aid program in Yemen
  • WHO said this week it has an on-going investigation into its Yemen office
CAIRO: The World Health Organization says it follows “a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of corruption” amid calls for greater transparency following an Associated Press report on fraud and mismanagement marring some UN operations in the country.
WHO issued a statement Wednesday saying it has an on-going investigation into its Yemen office after an internal audit last year found that controls over administration and finances there were “unsatisfactory.”
The audit, it said, identified “conflicts of interest” and “suspected wrongdoing” among staffers in Yemen.
WHO said it “moved quickly to address audit recommendations,” appointing a new country director, hiring more experienced staff and reforming the office structure to increase accountability.
In a report Monday, the AP revealed investigations by the WHO and UNICEF into operations in Yemen. According to internal documents and interviews with current and former aid officials, some UN staffers had been involved in fraud or mismanagement profiting off the massive humanitarian aid program aimed at keeping Yemenis alive amid the country’s destructive civil war.
When asked about the AP story Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said WHO is “taking these allegations seriously” and that “all allegations of misuse of aid need to be investigated.”
The information minister in Yemen’s internationally recognized government called on the UN to be transparent in its investigations. The government controls southern Yemen, battling with rebels known as Houthis who hold the north.
“We urge the UN to declassify these investigations ... to reveal the outcomes” to the Yemeni people, Moammar Al-Iryani wrote in a tweet this week.
A major funder of humanitarian aid to Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also urged the UN to review its monitoring systems and “share detailed reports on its financial and accounting measures” with donors.
Saudi Arabia has sent millions of dollars to help fund aid operations by the UN and other agencies in Yemen.
The kingdom is also a member of a coalition backing the government and seeking to push back the Houthi rebels, who are allied to Iran.

Syria Kurds say Turkey-US deal may mark ‘new approach,’ government rejects deal

  • The official said they will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts
  • The details on the size and nature of the safe zone were not provided
QAMISHLI, Syria: A top Syrian Kurdish official gave a guarded welcome Thursday to a US-Turkish agreement to establish a joint operations center for the north but said the details remained unclear.
“This deal may mark the start of a new approach but we still need more details,” Aldar Khalil told AFP.
“We will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts, not headlines.”

Syrian foreign ministry source says US-Turkish agreement over northeastern Syria is a "blatant attack" on their sovereignty and unity, state news agency SANA reported.

“Syria categorically and blatantly rejects the agreement between the American and Turkish occupiers on the establishment of a so-called safe zone” a foreign ministry source said.
“Syria’s Kurds who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project bear a historical responsibility in this regard,” SANA added.

Turkish and US officials agreed to establish a joint operations center to oversee a safe zone to manage tensions between Ankara and US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.
No details were provided of the size or nature of the safe zone, but the deal appeared to provide some breathing room after Turkey had threatened an imminent attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls a large swathe of northern Syria.
The YPG has been a key US ally in the fight against the Daesh group.
But Ankara views it as a “terrorist” offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.
As the fight against Daesh winds down in northeastern Syria, the prospect of a US military withdrawal has stoked Kurdish fears of a long threatened Turkish attack.
In recent weeks, Turkish media have repeatedly shown images of military convoys heading for the border area, carrying equipment and fighting units.
Khalil said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “still insisting on eliminating our presence,” despite the deal with the US.
Turkey already carried out a cross-border offensive against the YPG in 2018, overrunning the majority Kurdish Afrin enclave in the northwest with the support of allied rebels.

