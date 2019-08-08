You are here

Born in the USA, ‘Boss’ the bull fetches record price in Bangladesh

In this photograph taken on August 7, 2019, a giant ox named Titanic walks inside the Sadeeq Agro farm in Dhaka. Boss the ox was sold for a record price and Messi just came second as Bangladesh prepares to sacrifice a record 10 million animals to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha early next week, officials said on August 8. (AFP)
AFP

DHAKA: “Boss,” a Brahman bull born in the USA but raised in Bangladesh, has been sold for a record price as the country prepares to sacrifice over 10 million animals to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha next week, officials said Thursday.
Tens of millions of Bangladeshis travel back to their homes across the country to celebrate the annual three-day religious holiday, which is known as the festival of sacrifice.
Muslims slaughter an animal — a goat, sheep, cow, or camel — during the festivities in a ritual stemming from the story of the prophet Abraham, commanded by God to slaughter his beloved son Ismail.
The meat is distributed in equal parts to the poor, relatives, and consumed by the family themselves. Millions of hides are donated to poor people and orphanages.
Raising animals for Eid Al-Adha is a major job creator, and there is fierce competition among farmers throughout the South Asian nation to rear the best-looking and heaviest cattle.
“Boss,” imported from the United States and reared at a farm on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, broke all records when it became the country’s most expensive sacrificial animal.
“It was sold for 3.7 million taka ($43,750),” owner Mohammad Imran Hossain said of the 1,400-kilogramme (about 3,100-pound) behemoth.
He told AFP the buyer was a garment factory owner.
Another Brahman bull — named “Messi” after the Argentine football star and raised at the same farm — sold for 2.8 million taka, the second-highest price this year.
Titanic, an Australian Holstein Friesian, fetched 1.7 million Taka.
Animal rights groups criticize Bangladesh’s practice of slaughtering animals at homes and front yards.
But authorities see the price war for Eid animals as a boon for the impoverished economy, particularly for farmers who have suffered heavy losses amid plunging rice prices in local markets.
“This year we have estimated that a record 10.7-million animal cows, goats, sheep and camels would be sacrificed during the Eid,” the head of the government’s livestock department, Hitesh Chandra Basak, told AFP.
He said local goats would make up some 60 percent of the sacrificial animals, followed by cattle.
In the past millions of head of cattle were smuggled from India to be slaughtered during Eid.
But tough border patrols imposed by the Hindu nationalist government in India, where Hindus consider cows sacred, sharply curtailed the trade.

Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks

Updated 08 August 2019
AP

Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks

  • The man slipped and got stuck in between rocks while trying to retrieve his flashlight that had fallen
  • He was collecting bat droppings, which he sells to farmers for use as fertilizer
Updated 08 August 2019
AP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A man who got wedged between rocks while collecting bat droppings in the Cambodian jungle was rescued after being trapped for almost four days.
Police said Sum Bora slipped Sunday while trying to retrieve his flashlight, which had fallen in the small rocky hollow.
Bat droppings — guano — are used as fertilizer and sold for supplementary income by poor farmers, who sometimes try to attract bats to their property.
His worried family began searching for Sum Bora when he didn’t return after three days, Cambodia’s Fresh News reported. His brother found him and alerted authorities to his location in the Chakry mountain jungle in the northwestern province of Battambang.
About 200 rescue workers carefully extricated the trapped man by destroying bits of the rock that had pinned him in an effort that took about 10 hours, Police Maj. Sareth Visen said.
The 28-year-old man was freed at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, looking extremely weak, and was taken to a provincial hospital, the police official said.
The rescue was spearheaded by specialists from Rapid Rescue Company 711, which is connected to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s elite military bodyguard brigade. The group also was prominent in rescue efforts when a seven-story building collapsed in June in the southern city of Sihanoukville, killing 24 people.
Cambodia is one of the poorest countries in the world, with 35% of its 15.2 million people living in poverty, according to a UN Development Program report last year.

