You are here

  • Home
  • China imports from US tumble by almost one fifth
﻿

China imports from US tumble by almost one fifth

A container ship at a port in Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong province. Chinese imports of American goods plunged in July as a tariff war with Washington intensified. (AP)
Updated 08 August 2019
AP

China imports from US tumble by almost one fifth

  • Beijing has retaliated for US tariff hikes in a dispute over trade
Updated 08 August 2019
AP

BEIJING: Chinese imports of American goods plunged in July as a tariff war with Washington intensified. Imports of US goods fell 19 percent from a year earlier to $10.9 billion, customs data showed Thursday, though that was an improvement over June’s 31.4 percent fall. Exports to the US declined 6.5 percent to $38.8 billion.

Beijing has retaliated for US tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology by imposing its own punitive duties and suspending purchases of American soybeans and other goods.

The latest data follow President Donald Trump’s threat last week to extend punitive duties to an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports. China’s total exports rose 3.3 percent over a year earlier to $221.5 billion, rebounding from June’s 1.3 percent contraction amid weakening global consumer demand. Imports shrank 5.6 percent to $176.4 billion, an improvement over the previous month’s 7.3 percent decline.

“Shipments in and out of China held up better than expected last month, but a sustained turnaround still looks unlikely in the near-term,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

China’s central bank rattled global financial markets this week by allowing its yuan to weaken to an 11-year low against the US dollar. That would make Chinese goods less expensive abroad but the currency’s 5 percent decline this year against the dollar is too small to completely offset US tariffs of 25 percent.

China’s global trade surplus widened by 60 percent over a year ago to $45.1 billion.

The surplus with the US was little changed but stood at $28 billion, a level that might fuel American pressure for Chinese concessions in trade talks.

Washington and Beijing are locked in an increasingly costly tariff war over US complaints China steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. The US and other Chinese trading partners complain Beijing’s plans for government-led development of global competitors in robotics and other fields violates its market-opening commitments.

Trade has weakened since Trump started hiking tariffs on Chinese goods last June. Beijing retaliated with its own penalties and ordered importers to find non-US suppliers.

Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations but talks last week in Shanghai ended with no sign of agreement. Envoys are due to meet again next month.

Economists warn the truce is fragile because the two sides still are separated by the disagreements that caused talks to break down in May.

Trade weakness has added to pressure on Xi’s government to shore up economic growth and avoid politically dangerous job losses.

Beijing agreed last year to narrow its trade surplus with the US by buying more American natural gas and other exports but scrapped that plan after one of Trump’s tariff hikes. The Chinese government said in June that any purchases must be at a reasonable level, suggested Beijing was becoming more cautious about making big commitments before it sees what Washington offers in exchange.

Topics: China US tariffs Beijing

Related

0
Business & Economy
China imports surge almost 40% in February
0
Business & Economy
China imports will keep US soybean market on its toes

Beijing ‘importing Iran oil despite US sanctions’

Updated 08 August 2019
Reuters

Beijing ‘importing Iran oil despite US sanctions’

  • Trump officials estimate that 50-70 percent of Iranian exports are flowing to China
Updated 08 August 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China imported Iranian crude oil in July for the second month since a US sanctions waiver ended, according to research from three data firms, with one estimate showing some oil entered tanks holding the country’s strategic reserves.

According to the firms, which track tanker movements, between 4.4 million and 11 million barrels of Iranian crude were discharged into China last month, or 142,000 to 360,000 barrels per day (bpd). The upper end of that range would mean July imports still added up to close to half of their year-earlier level despite sanctions.

The imports are continuing at a precarious moment in US-China relations: The flow is hampering US President Donald Trump’s efforts to choke off oil exports vital to Iran through sanctions, just as tensions rise in the festering US-China trade dispute that has cast a pall over the global economy.

Senior Trump administration officials estimate that 50-70 percent of Iran’s oil exports are flowing to China, while roughly 30 percent go to Syria. China is typically Iran’s largest oil customer and contests Washington’s sanctions. But June imports of around 210,000 bpd were the lowest in nearly a decade and 60 percent below their year-ago level, according to customs data, as some Chinese refiners, concerned about the sanctions, refrained from dealing with Iran.

The General Administration of Chinese Customs is scheduled to release details of July imports by origin in the last week of August.

Neither the National Development & Reform Commission, the state planner that oversees the country’s state oil reserves, nor the national customs bureau responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Similar to June imports, it is unclear how much of the July shipments has been sold to buyers or stored in bonded storage tanks and yet to clear customs. Some 20 million barrels of Iranian oil appeared stranded at the northeastern port of Dalian after being moved into bonded tanks since late last year.

While the customs department does not disclose details of port entries, oil analytics firms track where tankers arrive.

According to research by data provider Refinitiv, July saw five vessels operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) discharge 958,000 tons of Iranian crude into Chinese port Jinzhou in the northeast, Huizhou in the south and Tianjin in the north.

NITC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jinzhou, Tianjin and Huizhou are locations for refineries and commercial storage owned by Chinese state oil firms China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) and China National Petroleum Company (CNPC). Some of the country’s tanks holding Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) — kept by many countries as stockpiles for emergency situations — are also located in these cities.

Asked if it was among buyers of Iranian oil, Sinopec declined comment. CNPC did not respond to a request for comment.

In a report dated July 29, London-based energy data firm Kpler said inventories at the Jinzhou underground SPR rose to 6 million barrels from 3.2 million in mid-June “as a result of Iranian crude flows... The increase is fully the result of Iranian barrels discharged into the facility.”

The firm estimated 360,000 bpd of Iranian crude had been delivered to China last month.

Vortexa, another London-based energy market intelligence firm, pegged the July deliveries into China at 4.4 million barrels and identified similar port destinations.

Topics: Beijing Iran oil US sanctions

Related

0
Middle-East
US sanctions over Iran oil will ‘intensify Mideast turmoil’: China
0
Business & Economy
Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions

Latest updates

TheFace: Fatin K. AlKahtani, co-founder of Trilogy, a center focused on the wellness of mind, body and soul
0
Exclusive: Qatari pilgrims welcome, Saudi Hajj minister tells Arab News
0
Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage
0
Where We Are Going Today: Freshco Juice
0
Saudi Arabia set to scrap male guardian rule for Saudi females studying abroad: Senior diplomat
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.