You are here

﻿

Arab News launches Hajj special coverage with all-female team

The Arab News all-female team comprises Hala Tashkandi from our Riyadh bureau, Rua’a Al-Ameri from our Dubai bureau and photographer Huda Bashatah from our Jeddah bureau. (AN photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Arab News launches Hajj special coverage with all-female team

  • In tandem with comprehensive coverage in print and online, the Arab News Hajj app for mobile devices is again available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play
Updated 9 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Arab News today launches its special coverage of Hajj 2019 — with, for the first time, an all-female team on the ground at the holy sites.

Today’s special edition of the newspaper, with a stunning cover-wrap image of the Kaaba, is being distributed to pilgrims at Mina as they begin their spiritual journey.

In tandem with comprehensive coverage in print and online, the Arab News Hajj app for mobile devices is again available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The app, developed with the support of the Muslim World League, features a digital Qibla compass, a real-time currency converter, Qur’an prayer audio files and live news updates.

This year the app also has an enhanced “pilgrim tracker” function, an optional feature that allows users who activate it to share their location and follow loved ones in real time, round the clock.

For Hajj 2019 our staff will also be distributing Arab News umbrellas; designed for sun protection, they were invaluable last year when Makkah and Madina were deluged with rain. This year, in association with the Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate, the umbrellas will also be distributed to outpatients attending hospital for treatment during Hajj.

The Arab News all-female team comprises Hala Tashkandi from our Riyadh bureau, Rua’a Al-Ameri from our Dubai bureau and photographer Huda Bashatah from our Jeddah bureau.

“It is both amazing and intimidating to know that I have the task of bringing news to the general public, who rely on us to deliver information accurately, quickly and in an entertaining way,” Tashkandi said.

“I hope we can supply new and exciting information to all our readers, from Hajj veterans looking to see how things have changed, to young Muslims soaking up information to prepare for their first Hajj experience, and even curious non-Muslims who just want to know what it is about.”

Al-Ameri, on her first visit to Saudi Arabia, will be focusing on stories with a human interest. 

“I am keen to learn about pilgrims’ experiences and share their personal stories on their spiritual journey,” she said.

Bashatah, the photographer, said: “I’m touched and proud to be part of the team as this is my first Hajj journey. I’m even more excited to leave my fingerprint on people’s memories with the photos I take of the pilgrims.”

The initiative for a 50:50 gender-balanced newsroom by 2020 was launched by Arab News editor-in-chief Faisal J. Abbas in 2018, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s drive toward reform and female empowerment. Hajj coverage was a key area for implementing the initiative, Abbas said.

“As the voice of our changing region, and the English-language newspaper of record for Saudi Arabia, Arab News sets the benchmark for reporting on Hajj, and our female staff play a crucial role in that work,” he said.

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019

Related

Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage
0
Media
Enhanced Arab News Hajj app launched in partnership with Muslim World League

Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage

Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI

Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage

  • Zakaria Murshid, 86, has served as a voluntary paramedic, Hajj mutawwif and guide
  • He lauds efforts to make the pilgrimage easier but is also nostalgic about the old struggles
Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI

RIYADH: As a child of Makkah and a regular visitor to the Kaaba since before he was 10 years old, no one knows the grounds of the Grand Mosque better than Zakaria Murshid. He told Arab News he has performed Hajj “maybe 40 times,” but probably more.

Growing up in the city, Murshid volunteered with various organizations over the course of many Hajj pilgrimages.

He has been a volunteer paramedic, a mutawwif (someone who leads pilgrims in the traditional rites and prayers of Hajj and Umrah) and a guide. But 86-year-old Murshid is special in one more very personal way for me: He is my grandfather.

When I was growing up, he would regale me with his tales of Hajj. I recall playing with one of his old books that would pop up to become a mini replica of the Kaaba, which my siblings and I would circumambulate while repeating the prayers he taught us.

He would tell us stories of incidents you could only really experience in Makkah: Two pilgrims who speak different languages having an entire conversation without any words, or seeing pilgrims from all over the world come together to help, support and protect each other.

It is the most noble thing a human can do, he told me, and I grew to believe it as the years went by.

Murshid was keen to perform Hajj yearly, and made sure each of his children went on their first pilgrimage as soon as they were old enough. Even when he moved to Riyadh in the 1960s, he took his family to Hajj almost every year.

Over the years, Murshid’s ability to perform the pilgrimage yearly has dwindled for a number of reasons.

FAST FACTS

• Hajj takes about 3-5 days and occurs on the 8-12th of Dhu Al-Hijjah month of the Islamic calendar.

• Pilgrims stay at Mount Arafat, then move to Muzdalifah and Mina, where they perform the stoning ritual at the Jamarat.

• Almost 2.4 million pilgrims performed Hajj in 2018.

• Hajj is the fifth of the Five Pillars of Islam.

• For every Muslim, performing Hajj at least once in their lifetime is obligatory if they are physically fit and financially able.

• Male pilgrims are required to dress in two white sheets. Women can wear normal modest and clean clothes.

 

Aside from factors such as age-related health problems, he said it has become much harder for people to perform Hajj on the spur of the moment.

“It used to be that you could just drive to Makkah and perform Hajj on your own. The regulations have gotten much stricter as of late,” he said.

Nowadays you cannot perform Hajj without a permit, and unregistered pilgrims face hefty fines and risk deportation or jail.

Also, the Saudi government will not issue Hajj visas to individuals who have performed the pilgrimage in the last five years.

But Murshid does think there are benefits to this. “Restricting the number of pilgrims each year gives more people a chance to come for the first time,” he said.

“I consider myself lucky to have been able to perform Hajj so many times. That was a long time ago, however. Things are different now, and maybe for the better,” he added.

“We used to just drive up to Mina, pitch our tents and go along with the crowd. When I was a young bachelor, I’d travel in the back of an ambulance with the Red Crescent or go along with the mutawwifeen,” Murshid said.

“When I married, my wife, children and I would go with family. We’d get our trusty pickup truck, pile the tents and equipment in the back, and drive from Riyadh to Makkah.

“We’d perform the rites often unaided, and things were definitely harder back then. Transportation, for example. If you didn’t have a car, you had to walk everywhere.”

Zakaria Murshid, now aged 86, has worked as a volunteer paramedic, a guide and a mutawwif (someone who leads pilgrims in the traditional rites and prayers of Hajj and Umrah). (Supplied photos)

During his most recent Hajj, he was stuck between Arafat and Mina and had to ask a stranger with an all-terrain vehicle to take him back to Mina as he could not make the journey on foot due to his age.

“That, for me, is the spirit of Hajj — that kindness and willingness to go out of one’s way for a stranger,” Murshid said.

He applauded the government’s efforts to make the pilgrimage easier, with new introductions such as the train system, the organized efforts of licensed Hajj campaigns, and the renovations of the mosque grounds and other facilities.

But Murshid is also nostalgic about the old struggles of Hajj. In his view, people are missing the point of the experience when they seek ultra-luxurious facilities and lodgings.

“The point of the exercise is to struggle, to mingle with everyone out there until everyone is the same,” he said.

“No one should be above anyone. We need to work harder to unify the experience for everyone.”

My grandfather has performed Hajj more times than anyone I know, but he said he would do it again in a heartbeat if he could.

“Hajj is like nothing else in the world,” he said. “The closeness you feel to Allah, the knowledge that all of your efforts and exertions are pleasing Him, and knowing that at the end of the ordeal all your sins will be cleansed and you’ll be as you were the day you were born — those are my favorite things about Hajj.”

Murshid offered advice to the all-female Arab News team performing the pilgrimage this year. “Stick together, take care of each other but, above all, immerse yourselves in the experience,” he said.

“Hajj is the most beautiful thing you’ll ever take part in. And know that you’re making us all proud.” 

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019 Makkah arafat Mina

Related

0
Media
Enhanced Arab News Hajj app launched in partnership with Muslim World League
Special 0
World
With Brexit looming, British Hajj pilgrims feel the pinch as tour costs jump

Latest updates

Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage
0
Indian PM calls repeal of J&K’s Article 370 ‘historic’
0
From Westminster to Makkah: Two British MPs join the Hajj pilgrimage
0
Exclusive: Qatari pilgrims welcome, Saudi Hajj minister tells Arab News
0
India moving from occupation to annexation, says Pakistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.