Mohammed Khalil Al-Shammar, director at Saudi Railway Co.

Mohammed Khalil Al-Shammari has been director of human resources and administration at Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) since April 2017.

SAR recently announced the second phase of its admission process for candidates hoping to work in the SAR Pioneers Program. The year-long program will train newly graduated Saudi engineers to help achieve the future goals of the company.

Al-Shammari said that the company will accept applications from Aug. 17, and will begin conducting tests and interviews on Aug. 25.

The decision to accept a second batch of candidates is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to develop national talent.

SAR’s Pioneers Program is one of the most significant initiatives by the company to develop the skills and talents of graduate engineers.

Al-Shammari received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Saud University. In 2016, he gained an MBA in business administration and management from Harvard Business School.

From 2006 to 2008 he worked as an HR officer in Riyadh before joining the Saudi Electricity Co. as a senior organization analyst in charge of redesigning the electricity distribution sector.

He joined Bank Albilad in 2013 as a senior manpower planning specialist before moving to Electronics and Systems Holding Co. in 2014 as organizational excellence manager. 

In his latest role, Al-Shammari has helped create a new bonus scheme system, and develop a comprehensive compensation and benefit plan.

Topics: Who's Who

TheFace: Fatin K. AlKahtani, co-founder of Trilogy, a center focused on the wellness of mind, body and soul

“Support her academic career, embrace her interests and nourish her passion.” Those were the words of my late father to my husband after he asked for my hand in marriage.

I had returned from the US with a master’s degree in systems engineering and integrations with honors from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and decided to pursue my passion of teaching Saudi women the skills required for a bright future. 

Growing up, I had always wanted to be a teacher, and after spending 10 years lecturing in project management and quality assurance, I decided it was time to become a certified project management professional. Once I achieved this, I launched what would become a successful project management consultancy firm.

One summer evening in 2011, my son Abdulaziz, then 3-year-old, was going through an old album and noticed a photograph of his father playing golf in college. He grabbed the photo and asked my husband if we could take him to play. We took him the following day, and we continue to take all our children — his brother Khalid and sister Sara — to the course at least three times a week. 

In 2014, we decided to launch a nonprofit youth golf academy by volunteering our time to introduce this wonderful game to schools in Riyadh. Last year, we installed a golf simulator and created an indoor academy on the rooftop of our home, which today hosts tens of juniors, women and members of the Saudi national team.  

Golf is a wonderful game, watching young children socialize as they play alongside experienced players on the weekends builds their confidence, teaches them humility, and is always great fun for the whole family.

In 2018, I co-founded Trilogy, a center focused on the wellness of mind, body and soul. It offers a range of classes in meditation, yoga, Pilates, in addition to customized personal fitness training and nutrition plans. It also provides accreditation programs for Saudi females who are interested in pursuing careers as trainers, and acts as a platform for qualified trainers to showcase their skills to our members.

My husband and wonderful family have fulfilled my father’s promise by not only supporting my academic career while embracing my interests, they have also opened my eyes to new passions and challenges. I am truly blessed to be living a happy and fulfilling life alongside my family and feel obliged to provide some advice: Allow your children to be the project managers of their own lives, encourage them to plan their days and always embrace their passions. Treat your children as best friends and allow them to bring out the child in you. There is a child inside all of us and once it is unleashed, happiness is guaranteed to follow.  

When I stop and look at the fast-paced social and economic changes taking place in the Kingdom, I recall the proverb “behind every great man is a woman.” The reality of Saudi Arabia today is that alongside every great woman is a man, a women, a child, and an entire nation cheering her on. 

 

Topics: TheFace Trilogy Saudi women

