Saudi, US officials discuss ways of enhancing energy investments and cooperation

WASHINGTON: The security of global energy supplies in the wake of recent threats to Arabian Gulf shipping were discussed at a top-level meeting between US and Saudi energy officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During talks in Washington, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, with participation from Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, reviewed the current state of the oil market.

The two sides discussed the ongoing threat to maritime freedom in the Arabian Gulf and stressed their determination to work together to ensure the security and stability of international energy supplies.

Al-Falih said OPEC members and non-OPEC producers were committed to the coordination of production and would strive to achieve balance in the oil markets.

The meeting also looked at ways of enhancing relations between the two countries and investments in the fields of energy, industry, climate and technology.

Meanwhile, Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, met Princess Reema in New York. They discussed improving cooperation and communication between the permanent delegation and the Saudi Embassy in Washington, as well as issues of common interest.

Al-Mouallimi also held talks with the director of the representative office in New York to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Peter Mulrean. During their meeting, Mulrean thanked the Kingdom for supporting the UNRWA in fulfilling its obligations toward Palestinian refugees.

Al-Mouallimi said that the Palestinian cause remained Saudi Arabia’s top priority.