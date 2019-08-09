You are here

  • Republicans vow to not buy Twitter ads after McConnell account gets blocked
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Twitter campaign account was temporarily locked after it shared a video in which some protesters spoke of violence outside his Kentucky home, where he is recovering from a shoulder fracture. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
  • Twitter locked the “Team Mitch” account after it posted a video of protesters outside the Senate majority leader’s home in Kentucky shouting that he should die
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and leading Republicans on Thursday vowed to not buy Twitter ads after the social media platform froze Senator Mitch McConnell’s re-election account for breaking site rules.
Twitter locked the “Team Mitch” account after it posted a video of protesters outside the Senate majority leader’s home in Kentucky shouting that he should die.
The video violated Twitter’s violent threats policy, “specifically threats involving physical safety,” the social media platform said.
The demonstration came after a picture over the weekend went viral on social media of young McConnell supporters in “Team Mitch” t-shirts groping and choking a life-size cardboard cutout of New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The conservative backlash over McConnell’s frozen account was swift.
“Twitter’s hostile actions toward Leader McConnell’s campaign are outrageous, and we will not tolerate it,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Jesse Hunt said in a statement.
He said his group “will suspend all spending with Twitter until further notice. We will not spend our resources on a platform that silences conservatives.”
The Republican Party “and @TeamTrump stand with the @Team_Mitch and the @NRSC,” tweeted Republican National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters.
“Any future ad $ either organization was planning to spend with @Twitter has been halted until they address this disgusting bias,” he wrote.
Republicans often complain that social media platforms try to silence conservative voices.
The weekend photo of Ocasio-Cortez led the congresswoman herself to fire back.
“Hey @senatemajldr — these young men look like they work for you,” she tweeted Monday.
“Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks.”
The original Instagram photo was taken down and the user who posted it apologized.
McConnell’s campaign manager, Kevin Golden, complained that “the far-left and the media” were working hard “to demonize, stereotype, and publicly castigate every young person who dares to get involved with Republican politics,” noting that the young men in the photo were high school supporters.
Golden then condemned “aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life sized cardboard cut outs of any gender.”

 

  • The newspaper’s Lebanon and online editor Joseph Habboush said the move sought to convey alarm to the ruling class
  • Lebanon is one of the world’s most indebted countries, with public debt now standing at more than 150 percent of GDP
BEIRUT: A prominent Lebanese daily Thursday appeared on newsstands with a black front page in the second such protest by a local paper in less than a year over the country’s lingering political crisis.
“Lebanon,” read the cover of The Daily Star, the country’s only English-language newspaper.
On 10 blank pages inside, it listed a string of woes including “government deadlock,” “pollution” “unemployment,” “illegal weapons” and “public debt.”
“Wake up before it’s too late!” it concluded on its back page, with the issue’s single picture of a cedar, the country’s national emblem.
The newspaper’s Lebanon and online editor Joseph Habboush said the move sought to convey alarm to the ruling class.
“We wanted to deliver a warning to the politicians and officials that the situation has reached an alarming level,” he said.
In October last year, the country’s oldest newspaper An-Nahar printed an entirely blank issue to protest a political deadlock over forming a cabinet.
The government was formed in January after an eight-month hiatus, but the cabinet has now not met for over a month since a shootout killed a minister’s two bodyguards.
In a rare comment, the US embassy on Wednesday warned against any inflammation of tensions over the incident in Qabr el-Shamoun on June 30.
“The US has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions,” it said.
Growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of endless political deadlocks in recent years, compounded by the 2011 breakout of civil war in neighboring Syria.
The country hosts 1.5 million Syrians who have fled the conflict, often blamed in Lebanon for putting pressure on an already struggling economy.
Unemployment stands at more than 20 percent, according to the government.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most indebted countries, with public debt now standing at more than 150 percent of GDP, according to the finance ministry.
Successive governments have been unable to address a waste management crisis or improve an electricity grid that causes daily power cuts, a phenomenon that has long outlived Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
The print media has also been facing a crisis, with several publications either closing or disappearing in print.
A source at the Daily Star who asked not to be named said employees had not yet been paid wages for June and July.
The Daily Star is a private newspaper owned by the family of Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, according to press watchdog Reporters Without Borders.
Since July 30, staff at the Hariri-owned Future TV have gone on strike over unpaid salaries, with only re-runs aired for around a week.

