Arab coalition intercepts 2nd Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia in one day

Image grab from Houthi video showing ballistic missiles, made in Yemen, in July. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 August 2019
Arab News

  • The drone was launched from Sanaa
  • The Arab coalition will do their best efforts to protect civilians
DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted the second Houthi drone on Thursday, this time targeting Abha in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported.

The drone was launched from Sanaa, the militants’ capital, in Yemen.

The coalition’s spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki had previously said All Houthi attempts to attack with drones will fail, adding that the coalition would make every effort to ensure civilians were protected.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition intercepted a drone targeting Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki said the attack Saudi land “reflect the Houthis losses on the ground,” Al-Maliki said.

The militants fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from a civilian site in Yemen’s Al-Hajjah province, according to a coalition statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Houthis Drone attack

