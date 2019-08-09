You are here

Houthi militants confirm leader’s brother, Ibrahim Al-Houthi, killed

Houthis are blaming his death on “treacherous hands.” (Supplied)
Reuters
DUBAI: The Houthis said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been “assassinated,” according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The body of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, in a house in Sanaa.

A Yemeni security source, who declined to be named, told AFP that Ibrahim al-Houthi was close to his brother and was the militias’ commander for Saada, the Houthi stronghold in northern Yemen which borders Saudi Arabia.

Reading from a statement from the interior ministry run by the Houthi movement, the presenter blamed the “treacherous hands” which it claimed were affiliated with the US, for the killing of al-Houthi.

The Houthis did not provide any further details on the killing, but said they would do everything “to pursue the criminal aggressors” responsible and bring them to justice.

Security sources previously said the Houthis had deployed additional forces around Sanaa in response to the killing.

 

KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption

Updated 4 min 25 sec ago

KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption

Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has called for a full-scale probe into “serious reports” of corruption in UN agencies delivering vital aid to war-torn Yemen.
Senior KSRelief officials have demanded an urgent investigation following allegations of wrongdoing brought to their attention by a number of international news organizations.
A statement, issued by KSRelief’s media center, said: “The KSRelief called upon the United Nations aid agencies to review and enforce accurate, credible, neutral and transparent monitoring mechanisms for their humanitarian work in Yemen to prevent any abuse or exploitation of humanitarian aid.
“KSRelief officials were recently briefed on serious reports from some international news agencies alleging the existence of corruption in some UN agencies working in Yemen. KSRelief relies heavily on these agencies to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Yemenis in desperate need of help.”
It added: “While the center values its strong strategic partnerships with the UN and its agencies, there are clearly stated mechanisms in its contracts with humanitarian partners which prohibit the exploitation of aid by individuals or groups working or affiliated with the UN or international organizations for any individual or other interests.”
The KSRelief statement noted that aid contracts required the immediate disclosure of any incident of irregularity or corruption, and that KSRelief had the right to participate in any investigation into such incidents.
The center was also entitled to review all partner agreements to ensure compliance with transparent monitoring and implementation procedures.
“Therefore, the KSRelief calls upon the UN and its humanitarian agencies to immediately begin transparent investigations into these incidents, and to disclose any suspicion of the involvement of their staff members in corruption, abuses or complicity with any party with regards to the allocation of humanitarian grants and aid provided by Saudi Arabia,” said the statement.
“Moreover, the KSRelief emphasizes the importance of its valuable partnerships with the UN agencies in carrying out its mission to alleviate the suffering of all in need, and calls upon the UN and its humanitarian agencies to immediately review their monitoring, evaluation and reporting mechanisms to ensure impartiality and transparency in aid delivery.”

