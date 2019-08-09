Houthi militants confirm leader’s brother, Ibrahim Al-Houthi, killed

DUBAI: The Houthis said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been “assassinated,” according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The body of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, in a house in Sanaa.

A Yemeni security source, who declined to be named, told AFP that Ibrahim al-Houthi was close to his brother and was the militias’ commander for Saada, the Houthi stronghold in northern Yemen which borders Saudi Arabia.

Reading from a statement from the interior ministry run by the Houthi movement, the presenter blamed the “treacherous hands” which it claimed were affiliated with the US, for the killing of al-Houthi.

The Houthis did not provide any further details on the killing, but said they would do everything “to pursue the criminal aggressors” responsible and bring them to justice.

Security sources previously said the Houthis had deployed additional forces around Sanaa in response to the killing.