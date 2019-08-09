You are here

World Food Programme to resume food aid in Yemen’s Sanaa

WFP maintained their nutrition programs for malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers during the halt of aid distribution. (File/AFP)
GENEVA: The World Food Programme said on Friday it is resuming food distributions next week for 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital Sanaa after a two-month halt following an agreement with Houthi authorities.

The UN agency halted some aid in the Yemeni capital on June 20 out of concern that food was being diverted from vulnerable people, but said it would maintain nutrition programs for malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers.

In a statement issued on Friday, it said it would resume food distributions following Eid al Adha next week. “WFP is confident that putting in place biometrics will ensure food gets to the most deserving people and that diversion of vital food assistance is prevented,” it said.

Houthi militants confirm leader’s brother, Ibrahim Al-Houthi, killed

Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

Houthi militants confirm leader’s brother, Ibrahim Al-Houthi, killed

  • Houthis said he was assassinated
  • Al-Arabiya said he is the brother of the leader
Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: The Houthis said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been “assassinated,” according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The body of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, in a house in Sanaa.

Reading from a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement, the presenter blamed the “treacherous hands” which it claimed were affiliated with the US, for the killing of al-Houthi.

Security sources say the Houthis have deployed additional forces around Sanaa in response to the killing.

