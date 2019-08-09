World Food Programme to resume food aid in Yemen’s Sanaa

GENEVA: The World Food Programme said on Friday it is resuming food distributions next week for 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital Sanaa after a two-month halt following an agreement with Houthi authorities.

The UN agency halted some aid in the Yemeni capital on June 20 out of concern that food was being diverted from vulnerable people, but said it would maintain nutrition programs for malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers.

In a statement issued on Friday, it said it would resume food distributions following Eid al Adha next week. “WFP is confident that putting in place biometrics will ensure food gets to the most deserving people and that diversion of vital food assistance is prevented,” it said.