Japan’s GDP growth shows domestic resilience in face of global slowdown

Pedestrians walk past a shoe store in Tokyo on Friday. Japan’s economy grew at a faster than expected clip in the second quarter. (AFP)
  • Latest figures ease pressure on Bank of Japan to follow other central banks and ramp up stimulus
BEIJING: Japan’s economy grew much faster than expected in April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, as robust private consumption and business investment offset the hit to exports from cooling global demand.

The data offers some relief for the Bank of Japan, which is under pressure to follow other central banks and ramp up stimulus to head off heightening global risks.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized 1.8 percent in the second quarter, the Cabinet Office’s preliminary data showed on Friday, far exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent increase. It followed a revised 2.8 percent gain in January-March.

“There are no signs that the uncertainty from the trade war has prompted firms to rein in investment spending,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“Today’s data will assuage some of the concerns among Bank of Japan Board members about the impact of the global slowdown on Japan’s economy.”

Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of the economy, rose 0.6 percent from the previous quarter to mark the third straight quarter of increase, thanks to brisk demand for cars and air conditioners, a government official told reporters.

Capital expenditure increased 1.5 percent, accelerating from a 0.4 percent rise in January-March and beating a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent gain, as companies invested in streamlining operations in the face of labor shortages.

Office building construction and public works projects drove the strength in capital expenditure, analysts said, a sign the economy’s resilience was underpinned by those sectors less affected by slowing global trade.

Even exports, which were expected to be weak due to the broadening fallout from the US-China trade war, fell just 0.1 percent after a much bigger 2 percent drop in January-March.

Domestic demand added 0.7 percentage point to GDP growth, more than offsetting the 0.3 point negative contribution from external demand, the data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 0.4 percent, compared with a median estimate of a 0.1 percent gain, the data showed.

The upbeat data underscores the BOJ’s view the world’s third-largest economy will continue to expand moderately, as solid household and corporate spending ease the pain from soft global demand.

But some analysts warn that Japan may lose support from domestic demand after a scheduled sales tax hike in October hits households, many of whom are sensitive to rising prices due to slow wage growth.

“Private consumption was supported by pent-up demand of durable goods ahead of the tax hike,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“It’s likely that domestic demand will weaken quite substantially from the October-December quarter onwards because of the sales tax hike.”

Malaysia files charges against Goldman Sachs unit directors

  • An estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, according to the US Justice Department
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs Group in a multi-billion-dollar corruption investigation at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the attorney general said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs has been under scrutiny for its role in helping to raise $6.5 billion through bond offerings for 1MDB, the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

Friday’s charges were brought under a section of the Malaysian Capital Markets and Services Act that holds certain senior executives responsible for any offenses that may have been committed, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said.

“Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought against the accused ... given the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds,” Thomas said.

The individuals charged include Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, and Michael Sherwood, former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs international.

Goldman Sachs said the charges were misdirected.

“We believe the charges announced today, along with those against three Goldman Sachs entities announced in December last year, are misdirected and will be vigorously defended,” a Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong told Reuters.

The bank has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to Goldman Sachs, outside counsel and others about the use of transaction proceeds.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank’s former employees in connection with 1MDB. The US Department of Justice is investigating the bank for its role as underwriter and arranger of the bond offer.

An estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US Justice Department has said.

Tim Leissner, a former partner of Goldman Sachs in Asia, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and agreed to forfeit $43.7 million.

Malaysia has said it was seeking up to $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman over its dealings with 1MDB, set up in 2009 by then prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib, ousted last year, is facing dozens of criminal charges related to 1MDB. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

