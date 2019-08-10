Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: The Center for Initiatives at Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) has completed the Misk A-Mashaer program to prepare volunteers for this year’s Hajj season.
The 20-day program took place in 13 cities across Saudi Arabia.
It benefited 4,065 volunteers. They will work under 16 official bodies during Hajj to assist worshippers.
The scale of the pilgrimage presents vast security and logistical challenges, with tens of thousands of safety officers deployed.
