﻿

Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

Volunteers will work under 16 official bodies during Hajj to assist worshippers. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Center for Initiatives at Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) has completed the Misk A-Mashaer program to prepare volunteers for this year’s Hajj season.
The 20-day program took place in 13 cities across Saudi Arabia.
It benefited 4,065 volunteers. They will work under 16 official bodies during Hajj to assist worshippers.
The scale of the pilgrimage presents vast security and logistical challenges, with tens of thousands of safety officers deployed.
 

Topics: MISK MISK Foundation Hajj 2019

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Center of Islam

The Kaaba’s then gold-and-silver door went through several changes over the years. It took three years to build this particular door, which had a metal base, with two wooden shutters fixed on its surface. It was decorated with silver and copper and plated with gold. 

 

A glimpse from the past

An old photo of Hajj in 1975. (Social media photo)

 

Seeking God’s blessing

During circumambulation, pilgrims kiss the black stone or touch the Kaaba or the black silk and cotton fabric, called the Kiswa, which covers it. (Shutterstock)

 

 

Golden memories 

An old photo showing the process of making the Kaaba’s cover Kiswa in the 1970s.  (Social media photo)

 

Holy guests 

A file photo from Hajj 1978.

 

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Makkah Madinah

