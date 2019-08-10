EU delegation praises ‘adventurous’ Al-Soudah Season

AL-SOUDAH: Cornelia Krautgasser, a political officer at the EU delegation to the Gulf Cooperation Council, praised the Al-Soudah Season and told Arab News that she was impressed with the region’s development as an adventurous tourist area in Saudi Arabia.

“I think it’s a great initiative. I am very happy I was invited to come here and to see it myself. They’ve done an amazing job of setting this up and it’s a great place for young people. It’s beautiful and fun,” said Krautgasser.

She added that the mountains, fresh air and temperature are testament to Saudi Arabia’s diversity and that Al-Soudah does not possess stereotypical desert features.

The EU officer took part in Al-Soudah’s extreme experiences on the festival premises and said that she had an amazing experience bungee jumping and seeing the mountains. “It’s super scary, but I loved it,” she added.

Krautgasser’s mission started in November last year. “I was a bit nervous before coming to Saudi Arabia for the first time because usually with other countries you meet people who have visited or worked there. I didn’t know anyone who had been to Saudi Arabia. I was a bit nervous because of the stories you see in the news and I was surprised how friendly people were,” she said.

The Al-Soudah Season’s programs are held in seven locations. The main area, called The Hub, is suitable for family members, which includes several fine restaurants and food trucks. There is also the Kids Zone, where the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation is holding educational workshops at the House of Qatt.

The Adventures Area runs sports activities such as a rope course, hiking, and an extreme sports area including paragliding, slingshot and bungee jumping and a 255 meter zipline.

The program also offers the village of Al-Muftaha and Talal Maddah Theater in Abha, where artistic evenings hosting renowned musicians from the Kingdom and the Arab world will be held.

The Al-Soudah Season events are designed to highlight four main elements: Nature and dazzling scenery, heritage and culture, adventures and sports, and outstanding weather.

The events of the season were tailored to make use of these competitive advantages, where participants can choose from a wide range of activities held throughout August.