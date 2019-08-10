You are here

﻿

Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

German exports slowed in the first half of the year, adding to European economic jitters. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

  • German industrial output fell 1.5 percent in June from May
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Momentum in German exports slowed in the first half of 2019 and abruptly reversed in June, adding to signs of broad-based weakness in an economy increasingly relying on domestic demand to eke out even meager growth.

A global growth slowdown accompanied by tariff disputes and uncertainty over Brexit has affected growth across western Europe, but Germany's traditionally export-reliant economy  has been particularly vulnerable.

Those headwinds have been offset by stimulus at home, where record-high employment, inflation-busting wage hikes and low borrowing costs have driven a consumer and construction boom.

However, that may not prevent German GDP — for which preliminary data is due on Wednesday — from joining Britain in having contracted in the three months to June.

Reflecting the foreign/domestic split, Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €109.9 billion ($123 billion) from €122.4 billion in the half year to June as imports rose 3 percent and export growth slowed to 0.5 percentfrom the previous six months, Federal Statistics Office data showed.

In June, exports fell 0.1 percent from May while year on year they plunged 8 percent to mark their steepest rate of annual decline in nearly three years — and the DIHK business association said it expected exports to nearly stagnate in 2019 as a whole.

“Rising protectionism and a noticeably weakening global economy are burdening Germany’s export-reliant economy,” DIHK economist Volker Treier said.

“The US trade dispute with China and the tenacious struggle for Brexit are unsettling investors worldwide and clouding the prospects for German producers.”

June also marked a potential watershed for industrial output in both Germany and in Europe's third largest economy, France.

German output fell 1.5 percent from May, data showed on Wednesday, while corresponding figures from France on Friday showed a drop of 2.3 percent. Both readings were weaker than expected.

Both countries’ export sectors,  including their high-profile car industries, have been hit by flagging demand from China as its trade dispute with the US has deepened.

“We no longer expect the Chinese government to significantly boost its stimulus package,” Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said. “Instead, it accepts the growth loss that comes with the trade war.”

Citing weaker demand from emerging markets and from China in particular, the bank’s economic research team cut its 2020 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent previously.

Topics: Germany European Union

Related

0
Business & Economy
German exports dip, but robust orders brighten outlook
0
Business & Economy
A German export hit losing favor at home

Japan’s GDP growth shows domestic resilience in face of global slowdown

Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

Japan’s GDP growth shows domestic resilience in face of global slowdown

  • Latest figures ease pressure on Bank of Japan to follow other central banks and ramp up stimulus
Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: Japan’s economy grew much faster than expected in April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, as robust private consumption and business investment offset the hit to exports from cooling global demand.

The data offers some relief for the Bank of Japan, which is under pressure to follow other central banks and ramp up stimulus to head off heightening global risks.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized 1.8 percent in the second quarter, the Cabinet Office’s preliminary data showed on Friday, far exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent increase. It followed a revised 2.8 percent gain in January-March.

“There are no signs that the uncertainty from the trade war has prompted firms to rein in investment spending,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“Today’s data will assuage some of the concerns among Bank of Japan Board members about the impact of the global slowdown on Japan’s economy.”

Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of the economy, rose 0.6 percent from the previous quarter to mark the third straight quarter of increase, thanks to brisk demand for cars and air conditioners, a government official told reporters.

Capital expenditure increased 1.5 percent, accelerating from a 0.4 percent rise in January-March and beating a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent gain, as companies invested in streamlining operations in the face of labor shortages.

Office building construction and public works projects drove the strength in capital expenditure, analysts said, a sign the economy’s resilience was underpinned by those sectors less affected by slowing global trade.

Even exports, which were expected to be weak due to the broadening fallout from the US-China trade war, fell just 0.1 percent after a much bigger 2 percent drop in January-March.

Domestic demand added 0.7 percentage point to GDP growth, more than offsetting the 0.3 point negative contribution from external demand, the data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 0.4 percent, compared with a median estimate of a 0.1 percent gain, the data showed.

The upbeat data underscores the BOJ’s view the world’s third-largest economy will continue to expand moderately, as solid household and corporate spending ease the pain from soft global demand.

But some analysts warn that Japan may lose support from domestic demand after a scheduled sales tax hike in October hits households, many of whom are sensitive to rising prices due to slow wage growth.

“Private consumption was supported by pent-up demand of durable goods ahead of the tax hike,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“It’s likely that domestic demand will weaken quite substantially from the October-December quarter onwards because of the sales tax hike.”

Topics: Japan GDP Bank of Japan Beijing

Related

0
Business & Economy
Japan budget surplus forecast delayed as fiscal reforms struggle
0
Business & Economy
Japan’s Nissan reportedly to double global job cuts to over 10,000

Latest updates

EU delegation praises ‘adventurous’ Al-Soudah Season
0
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims
0
Medical volunteers help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat
0
US Muslims embrace Hajj ‘heart and soul’
0
Lebanese Cabinet finally to meet after feuding Druze leaders reconcile
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.