Rules eased for Black Sea wheat in Saudi Arabia

A bird comes in for a landing on a stalk of wheat amid a wheat field March 29, 2015 in Kern County, California. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will relax its bug-damage specifications for wheat imports from its next tender onwards, opening the door to Black Sea imports.
Wheat from the Black Sea did not previously meet Saudi specifications for zero-pest damage, but the governor of state grain buyer SAGO, Ahmad Al-Fares, said that the specifications will be relaxed to 0.5 percent from the next tender.
“This could be a game changer, and is moving the goal posts for German and Baltic States wheat markets. Without this exclusivity, German and Baltics wheat will have to price themselves into other markets,” one European trader said.

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Center of Islam

The Kaaba’s then gold-and-silver door went through several changes over the years. It took three years to build this particular door, which had a metal base, with two wooden shutters fixed on its surface. It was decorated with silver and copper and plated with gold. 

 

A glimpse from the past

An old photo of Hajj in 1975. (Social media photo)

 

Seeking God’s blessing

During circumambulation, pilgrims kiss the black stone or touch the Kaaba or the black silk and cotton fabric, called the Kiswa, which covers it. (Shutterstock)

 

 

Golden memories 

An old photo showing the process of making the Kaaba’s cover Kiswa in the 1970s.  (Social media photo)

 

Holy guests 

A file photo from Hajj 1978.

 

