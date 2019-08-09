Rules eased for Black Sea wheat in Saudi Arabia

Hajj through history

Center of Islam

The Kaaba’s then gold-and-silver door went through several changes over the years. It took three years to build this particular door, which had a metal base, with two wooden shutters fixed on its surface. It was decorated with silver and copper and plated with gold.

A glimpse from the past

An old photo of Hajj in 1975. (Social media photo)

Seeking God’s blessing

During circumambulation, pilgrims kiss the black stone or touch the Kaaba or the black silk and cotton fabric, called the Kiswa, which covers it. (Shutterstock)

Golden memories

An old photo showing the process of making the Kaaba’s cover Kiswa in the 1970s. (Social media photo)

Holy guests

A file photo from Hajj 1978.