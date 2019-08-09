Rules eased for Black Sea wheat in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will relax its bug-damage specifications for wheat imports from its next tender onwards, opening the door to Black Sea imports.
Wheat from the Black Sea did not previously meet Saudi specifications for zero-pest damage, but the governor of state grain buyer SAGO, Ahmad Al-Fares, said that the specifications will be relaxed to 0.5 percent from the next tender.
“This could be a game changer, and is moving the goal posts for German and Baltic States wheat markets. Without this exclusivity, German and Baltics wheat will have to price themselves into other markets,” one European trader said.
