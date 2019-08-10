You are here

﻿

Brexit turmoil drives UK economy toward recession

Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter as the country weighs up the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Brexit turmoil drives UK economy toward recession

  • Weak manufacturing and construction sectors trigger first contraction since 2012
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter of the year on Brexit turmoil, official data showed on Friday, placing the country on the verge of a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.2 percent in the April-June period, the first time the economy has contracted in almost seven years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The data, which was worse than market expectations for zero growth, sent the pound sliding against the euro and dollar.

The latest reading contrasted with a 0.5 percent expansion in the first quarter, when activity was boosted by companies stockpiling ahead of Brexit.

Economic activity was buoyed in the first three months because Britain had initially been scheduled to leave the EU at the end of March.

“GDP contracted in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 after robust growth in the first quarter,” said Rob Kent Smith, head of GDP at the ONS.

“Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU.

“The construction sector also weakened after a buoyant beginning to the year, while the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all,” he added.

Another contraction in the current third quarter would put Britain in official recession, ahead of the nation’s expected EU withdrawal at the end of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May in July after winning the governing Conservatives’ leadership contest on a pledge to take Britain out of the bloc with or without a divorce deal on Oct. 31.

“The latest look at the UK economy makes for pretty grim viewing,” said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

“Given the growing threat of a no-deal Brexit that looms menacingly overhead, it would not be at all surprising if the current quarter also shows a contraction — therefore meeting the standard definition of a recession.”

The government’s official forecaster last month warned that Britain would slide into a year-long recession should it leave the EU without a deal.

Topics: Brexit UK economy GDP

Related

0
Business & Economy
Britain to spend an extra $2.6bln on no-deal Brexit planning
0
Business & Economy
UK economy feels the strain of global slowdown as well as Brexit

Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

  • German industrial output fell 1.5 percent in June from May
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Momentum in German exports slowed in the first half of 2019 and abruptly reversed in June, adding to signs of broad-based weakness in an economy increasingly relying on domestic demand to eke out even meager growth.

A global growth slowdown accompanied by tariff disputes and uncertainty over Brexit has affected growth across western Europe, but Germany's traditionally export-reliant economy  has been particularly vulnerable.

Those headwinds have been offset by stimulus at home, where record-high employment, inflation-busting wage hikes and low borrowing costs have driven a consumer and construction boom.

However, that may not prevent German GDP — for which preliminary data is due on Wednesday — from joining Britain in having contracted in the three months to June.

Reflecting the foreign/domestic split, Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €109.9 billion ($123 billion) from €122.4 billion in the half year to June as imports rose 3 percent and export growth slowed to 0.5 percentfrom the previous six months, Federal Statistics Office data showed.

In June, exports fell 0.1 percent from May while year on year they plunged 8 percent to mark their steepest rate of annual decline in nearly three years — and the DIHK business association said it expected exports to nearly stagnate in 2019 as a whole.

“Rising protectionism and a noticeably weakening global economy are burdening Germany’s export-reliant economy,” DIHK economist Volker Treier said.

“The US trade dispute with China and the tenacious struggle for Brexit are unsettling investors worldwide and clouding the prospects for German producers.”

June also marked a potential watershed for industrial output in both Germany and in Europe's third largest economy, France.

German output fell 1.5 percent from May, data showed on Wednesday, while corresponding figures from France on Friday showed a drop of 2.3 percent. Both readings were weaker than expected.

Both countries’ export sectors,  including their high-profile car industries, have been hit by flagging demand from China as its trade dispute with the US has deepened.

“We no longer expect the Chinese government to significantly boost its stimulus package,” Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said. “Instead, it accepts the growth loss that comes with the trade war.”

Citing weaker demand from emerging markets and from China in particular, the bank’s economic research team cut its 2020 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent previously.

Topics: Germany European Union

Related

0
Business & Economy
German exports dip, but robust orders brighten outlook
0
Business & Economy
A German export hit losing favor at home

Latest updates

Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle
0
EU delegation praises ‘adventurous’ Al-Soudah Season
0
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims
0
Medical volunteers help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat
0
US Muslims embrace Hajj ‘heart and soul’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.