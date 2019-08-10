You are here

ThePlace: Al-Hada and Al-Shafa, two must-see Saudi summer resorts

Al-Hada and Al-Shafa These two beautiful summer resorts both lie close to Taif, and are linked to neighboring cities through scenic mountain routes. Both are popular tourist destinations in the Kingdom, and provide visitors with a wealth of entertainment —  including theme parks —  and the natural beauty of the agricultural region of Al-Hada. Both resorts boast a number of high-quality hotels and many parks and gardens.

Topics: ThePlace

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Hajj through history

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Center of Islam

The Kaaba’s then gold-and-silver door went through several changes over the years. It took three years to build this particular door, which had a metal base, with two wooden shutters fixed on its surface. It was decorated with silver and copper and plated with gold. 

 

A glimpse from the past

An old photo of Hajj in 1975. (Social media photo)

 

Seeking God’s blessing

During circumambulation, pilgrims kiss the black stone or touch the Kaaba or the black silk and cotton fabric, called the Kiswa, which covers it. (Shutterstock)

 

 

Golden memories 

An old photo showing the process of making the Kaaba’s cover Kiswa in the 1970s.  (Social media photo)

 

Holy guests 

A file photo from Hajj 1978.

 

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Makkah Madinah

