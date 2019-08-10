Al-Hada and Al-Shafa These two beautiful summer resorts both lie close to Taif, and are linked to neighboring cities through scenic mountain routes. Both are popular tourist destinations in the Kingdom, and provide visitors with a wealth of entertainment — including theme parks — and the natural beauty of the agricultural region of Al-Hada. Both resorts boast a number of high-quality hotels and many parks and gardens.
ThePlace: Al-Hada and Al-Shafa, two must-see Saudi summer resorts
