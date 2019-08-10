You are here

Oil demand growth at decade low

Global oil demand in the first half of 2019 grew at its slowest pace since 2008, hurt by increasing signs of economic slowdown. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Mounting signs of a global economic slowdown outweigh potential supply interruptions
Reuters

LONDON: Mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ratcheting up of the US-China trade war have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

The IEA said global oil demand in the first half of 2019 grew at its slowest pace since 2008 hurt by mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the US-China trade war.

Rystad Energy said the oil market was going “from gloomy to gloomier,” calling into question the consultancy’s own bullish view for the first part of 2020.

“Economic recession risk and further escalation of the US-China trade war are key concerns in the near term. How long OPEC+ is willing to continue to manage production adds uncertainty,” said Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil market analysis at Rystad Energy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed in July to extend their supply cuts until March 2020 to boost oil prices.

Russia’s energy ministry said IEA’s estimates were largely in line with its own forecasts and that Moscow had taken into account the possibility of a slowdown in oil demand when it extended an output cut deal with OPEC.

“Market focus in oil has clearly shifted. It is squarely on future demand, rather than on supply,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Saudi Arabia plans to maintain its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to bring the market back to balance and help absorb global oil inventories, a Saudi oil official said on Wednesday.

The UAE also will continue to support actions to balance the oil market, Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said in a tweet on Thursday.

Oil prices rose on Friday, supported by expectations of more OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude futures were up 89 cents at $58.27 a barrel in early trade while (WTI) futures were at $53.33 per barrel, up 79 cents.

“Despite a further cut in oil demand growth by the IEA, oil prices are trading marginally higher, as the demand growth cut was already announced previously by the head of the IEA and the agency still expects larger inventory draws for 2019,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Brexit turmoil drives UK economy toward recession

AFP

  • Weak manufacturing and construction sectors trigger first contraction since 2012
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter of the year on Brexit turmoil, official data showed on Friday, placing the country on the verge of a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.2 percent in the April-June period, the first time the economy has contracted in almost seven years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The data, which was worse than market expectations for zero growth, sent the pound sliding against the euro and dollar.

The latest reading contrasted with a 0.5 percent expansion in the first quarter, when activity was boosted by companies stockpiling ahead of Brexit.

Economic activity was buoyed in the first three months because Britain had initially been scheduled to leave the EU at the end of March.

“GDP contracted in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 after robust growth in the first quarter,” said Rob Kent Smith, head of GDP at the ONS.

“Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU.

“The construction sector also weakened after a buoyant beginning to the year, while the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all,” he added.

Another contraction in the current third quarter would put Britain in official recession, ahead of the nation’s expected EU withdrawal at the end of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May in July after winning the governing Conservatives’ leadership contest on a pledge to take Britain out of the bloc with or without a divorce deal on Oct. 31.

“The latest look at the UK economy makes for pretty grim viewing,” said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

“Given the growing threat of a no-deal Brexit that looms menacingly overhead, it would not be at all surprising if the current quarter also shows a contraction — therefore meeting the standard definition of a recession.”

The government’s official forecaster last month warned that Britain would slide into a year-long recession should it leave the EU without a deal.

