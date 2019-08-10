You are here

﻿

US defense chief discusses N. Korea in Seoul visit

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper clasps hands with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo during their meeting in Seoul. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
Jeff Sung

US defense chief discusses N. Korea in Seoul visit

  • US ‘remains resolute in enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions’
Updated 8 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: The new defense chief of the US held talks with South Korean diplomatic and military representatives on Friday to discuss North Korea and cost-sharing for the armed forces.

The visit by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came after North Korea test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles and multiple-launch guided rockets toward the waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, an apparent move to defy US-South Korean joint military exercises that began on Aug. 5.
In a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo, Esper made it clear that international sanctions against the North would remain intact before the communist state ended all of its nuclear weapons programs as agreed by the leaders of the US and North Korea in Singapore last year.
“(The US) will remain resolute in the enforcement of the UN Security Council resolutions until the North engages in the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Esper, sworn in as the US defense chief on July 23, said at the start of talks with Jeong at Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense.
“As President Trump has made clear, the US is willing to engage diplomatically with North Korea to make progress on all commitments made in the Singapore joint statement for diplomacy,” the former defense industry lobbyist said.
Denuclearization talks have stalled after the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed in February.
The leaders held a surprise meeting in June at the truce village of Panmunjom within the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas when the US commander-in-chief was visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.
At the time, Trump and Kim agreed to resume working-level negotiations within a month, but the disarmament talks have yet to take place.
Instead, Pyongyang has fired newly developed missiles and rockets three times in less than two weeks, from July 25 to Aug. 2.
The projectiles have been confirmed to be short-range ballistic missiles similar to Russia’s Iskander, and a larger-caliber tactical guided multiple-launch rocket system.
Both are believed to be capable of hitting targets across the South, including US military bases and an air base of F-35 stealth fighter jets for the South Korean Air Force.
Trump, however, has played down the significance of the missile and rocket launches.
“The missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was the discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands,” Trump tweeted following the Aug. 2 test-firing of two Iskander-class missiles designed to penetrate the missile defense shield in the South.

BACKGROUND

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has received a ‘very beautiful letter’ on Thursday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and added that he could have another meeting with him.

Esper described the alliance of the US and South Korea as “ironclad,” calling it “the linchpin of peace and security” in Northeast Asia as well as on the peninsula.
Minister Jeong underlined the importance of the alliance at a time when South Korea was dealing with difficulties including the simmering feud with Japan, which has restricted high-tech chip-making materials to South Korea amid a diplomatic confrontation over compensation for South Korean forced workers during Japan’s colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.
In retaliation, South Korea is considering severing a military information agreement with Japan, part of the trilateral alliance of the US, South Korea and Japan. 
“I hope South Korean and the US defense authorities continue to cooperate closely to overcome such difficulties while maintaining the strong combined defense posture,” the minister said.
Esper’s visit also coincides with Trump administration pressure over sharing the costs of keeping 28,500 American troops in South Korea.
“South Korea has agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America.”
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has denied the defense cost-sharing talks have started officially, but said that negotiations would proceed “in a reasonable and fair manner.”
This year, South Korea will contribute $924 million, an 8.2 percent rise from the previous year, to cover more than 50 percent of the costs of maintaining US forces there. Funds are mainly used to construct military facilities for US soldiers and pay for the salaries of South Korean civilians hired in US bases. The remainder is covered by the US government to pay for the salaries of American servicemen and women and costs for the deployment of weapons systems during training exercises.
At the order of Trump, White House national security adviser, John Bolton, is said to have asked Seoul to significantly ramp up its contribution to costs to $5 billion during his meeting with South Korean officials last month, according to diplomatic sources.  
“There was no mention by Secretary Esper regarding the sharing of the defense costs,” a foreign ministry spokesman said on condition of anonymity after Esper met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa earlier in the day.
“Esper and Kang discussed their shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: United States North Korea

Related

0
World
North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
0
World
North Korea threatens more launches after fourth test in 12 days

‘Gloom and despair’ in Kashmir Valley: UN rights council expresses concern

Indian security forces patrol a deserted street in Srinagar on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

‘Gloom and despair’ in Kashmir Valley: UN rights council expresses concern

  • Kashmir has been under strict clampdown since last Sunday with no internet, mobile or landline contact
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: “There is a gloom and despair in Kashmir,” is how Tajamul Islam Manuu describes the situation in the valley.
Mannu is a PhD student at Hyderabad University who returned to the campus on Thursday after spending time in his home town of Bandipora in Kashmir.
“There is frustration, anger, helplessness and a sinister calm in the valley,” he said.
Due to the communication blackout it is difficult to know what is happening in other parts of Kashmir, he said, but “people have been protesting whenever they find an opportunity.”
“The whole of Kashmir is under siege. There is no communication happening. We are almost under house arrest,” said the student who was the head of the Hyderabad students’ union not long ago.
Kashmir has been under strict clampdown since last Sunday with no internet, mobile or landline contact. There is a prohibitory order in place in the entire valley, with 7 million people virtually under house arrest and devoid of all basic democratic rights.
Media reports say that more that 800,000 troops are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil to prevent any violent reaction after New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the constitution that gives an autonomous and special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) expressed concern about the situation in Kashmir, saying that there had been “hardly any information at all” from the region was “of great concern.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to reach out to Kashmiris on Thursday in a national broadcast during which he argued that the revocation of the special status would bring development to the state and contain militancy.
“Who cares about Modi in Kashmir. Do you think people in the valley listen to him?” Manuu said.
“People will continue their struggle not for the Article 370 but for self-determination.”
Manuu said: “Kashmir is a far more developed state than many Indian states. The debate here is not about development but about identity. People who have lost their kith and kin are not going to forget the struggle,” he said.

FASTFACT

Kashmir has been under strict clampdown since last Sunday with no internet, mobile or landline contact.

Shams Qari, a Delhi-based Kashmiri photographer, also expressed similar feelings.
“Everyone who is coming from the valley is in the deep shock. They feel that their identity has been challenged. They are angry,” Qari told Arab News. “The snatching of the special status will hurt Kashmir for many generations. They cannot forget and forgive.”
He said that Modi’s speech on Thursday was not “reconciliatory but hurtful.”
“The reaction of the people is calculated so far,” he said. “They have learnt from past. But people are much more angry than before.”
On Friday, two senior left leaders, Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja, were detained at Srinagar airport when they tried to go to the city. On Thursday, a similar incident happened when the opposition Congress party leader and former chief minister of Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was asked to return to Delhi by the next flight.
Media reports suggest that more than 300 civil rights activists and people from different walks of life had been detained since Monday. Two former chief ministers, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, and scores of political leaders and activists, continue to be in detention after more than five days.

The UNHRC spokesperson expressed concern that the latest restrictions would “exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.”
He said that the “reported arbitrary detention of political leaders and restrictions on peaceful assembly” will prevent people and political leaders in the region from “participating fully in democratic debate about the future status of Jammu and Kashmir.”
In India, in a joint statement more than 285 civil rights groups condemned the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and asked the government to restore normalcy to the state. They expressed solidarity with the people of the region.
SubHajjit Naskar, an assistant professor of international relations at Jadavpur University, said that “by hastily removing a constitutionally protected special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi’s government has reduced the idea of democracy to a mere majoritarian system.”
He told Arab News that it “may add fuel to the secessionist movements in other parts of India and further alienate Kashmiris too.”
“This may also have a deep repercussions for India’s Muslim minorities as a whole,” he said.
“India risks losing the moral high ground in world politics. The statement of the UNHRC proves that. Pakistan is also trying to corner India by taking the issue of Kashmir to different capitals of the world.”

Topics: Jammu Kashmir India Pakistan

Related

0
Pakistan
Indian high commissioner to leave Pakistan ‘shortly,’ says Indian diplomatic mission
Special 0
World
India moving from occupation to annexation, says Pakistan

Latest updates

Hajj through history
0
‘Gloom and despair’ in Kashmir Valley: UN rights council expresses concern
0
Oil demand growth at decade low
0
Hundreds pray in Malaysia for missing Franco-Irish teen
0
Mina tent city hosts over 2 million Hajj pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.