﻿

Floods kill at least 28 in southern India, displace thousands

Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8, 2019. (REUTERS)
Rescue personals evacuate families affected by floods at Eloor, in Ernakulam district, in the Indian state of Kerala on August 9, 2019. (AFP)
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, August 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
People walk through flood waters after a landslide in Meppadi, Wayanad district, in the Indian state of Kerala on August 9, 2019. (AFP)
This handout photo taken and released by the Gujarat Information Department on August 9, 2019, shows a view of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam after been opened for the first time, at Kevadia Colony of Narmada District, some 200 km from Ahmedabad. (AFP)
Airplanes are pictured as they are parked next to flood waters on the tarmac of the international airport in Kochi in southern Kerala state on August 9, 2019. (AFP)
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: At least 28 people have died in the southern Indian state of Kerala after torrential monsoon rains caused landslides and flooding that cut off some areas, authorities said on Friday.
More than 64,000 people were evacuated and Cochin International Airport, the busiest airport in a state popular with tourists, was closed.
The airport, which is located along the banks of the Periyar river, will be shut until at least 1500 IST (0930 GMT) on Sunday, although the Indian Navy has opened an airfield at a naval base for use by commercial flights, officials said.
Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year but they also deliver more than 70% of India’s rainfall and are crucial for farmers.
Kerala was hit by devastating floods last August that killed more than 200 people and affected more than 5 million. Those floods, dubbed the worst to hit the state in nearly a century, caused billions of dollars of damage to fields, homes and other infrastructure.
In the latest flooding, several dozen people were feared to have been trapped after landslides in Wayanad and Malappuram districts. Rescuers have recovered seven bodies and the state government is planning to airlift rescue equipment to the area, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Bad weather was hampering rescue operations and rescuers faced the threat of further landslides, Vijayan said.
“Casualties could go up as many people are still trapped under debris,” said an official with Kerala government, who did not want to be named.
Kerala received 155 mm (6.1 inches) of rain on Friday, ten times more than average, weather department data showed.

TRUCKS DELAYED
The neighboring state of Karnataka, and Maharashtra in the west have also been hit by heavy rains and flooding.
At least 40 people have been killed in the two states this week and more than 400,000 have been displaced as rivers burst their banks, officials said.
Thousands of trucks were stuck for more than three days on a national highway linking the financial capital of Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, with the road submerged in some places, a Maharashtra government official said.
Hundreds of villages and dozens of towns in the affected areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka were without electricity and drinking water, state government officials said on Friday.
Fuel was also scarce because some districts had been cut off from the rest of the state, they said.
Supplies of milk and vegetables to Mumbai dropped significantly on Friday because many of the affected districts in Maharashtra are major suppliers.
Schools and colleges in many parts of western and southern India have been shut since Monday, authorities have said.
The weather department forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala, and Maharashtra and Karnataka in the next two days.
Kerala has been releasing water from 13 dams to avoid dam waters rising to dangerous levels like last year, authorities said.

US-based experts suspect Russia blast involved nuclear-powered missile

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

US-based experts suspect Russia blast involved nuclear-powered missile

  • Russian officials earlier said an explosion of a liquid propellant rocket engine on Aug. 8
  • A Russian municipal website reported a “short-term” spike in background radiation
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US-based nuclear experts said on Friday they suspected an accidental blast and radiation release in northern Russia this week occurred during the testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile vaunted by President Vladimir Putin last year.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by state-run news outlets, said that two people died and six were injured on Thursday in an explosion of what it called a liquid propellant rocket engine. No dangerous substances were released, it said. Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members died.
A spokeswoman for Severodvinsk, a city of 185,000 near the test site in the Arkhangelsk region, was quoted in a statement on the municipal website as saying that a “short-term” spike in background radiation was recorded at noon Thursday. The statement was not on the site on Friday.
The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond for comment.
Two experts said in separate interviews with Reuters that a liquid rocket propellant explosion would not release radiation.
They said that they suspected the explosion and the radiation release resulted from a mishap during the testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile at a facility outside the village of Nyonoksa.
“Liquid fuel missile engines exploding do not give off radiation, and we know that the Russians are working on some kind of nuclear propulsion for a cruise missile,” said Ankit Panda, an adjunct senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
Russia calls the missile the 9M730 Buresvestnik. The NATO alliance has designated it the SSC-X-9 Skyfall.
A senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he would not confirm or deny that a mishap involving a nuclear-powered cruise missile occurred. But he expressed deep skepticism over Moscow’s explanation.
“We continue to monitor the events in the Russian far north but Moscow’s assurances that ‘everything is normal’ ring hollow to us,” said the official.
“This reminds us of a string of incidents dating back to Chernobyl that call into question whether the Kremlin prioritizes the welfare of the Russian people above maintaining its own grip on power and its control over weak corruption streams.”
The official was referring to the 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine, which released radioactive airborne contamination for about nine days. Moscow delayed revealing the extent of what is regarded as the worst nuclear accident in history.
Putin boasted about the nuclear-powered cruise missile in a March 2018 speech to the Russian parliament in which he hailed the development of a raft of fearsome new strategic weapons.
The missile, he said, was successfully tested in late 2017, had “unlimited range” and was “invincible against all existing and prospective missile defense and counter-air defense systems.”

<b>’Not there by accident’</b>
Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Non-Proliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said he believed that a mishap occurred during the testing of the nuclear-powered cruise missile based on commercial satellite pictures and other data.
Using satellite photos, he and his team determined that the Russians last year appeared to have disassembled a facility for test-launching the missile at a site in Novaya Zemlya and moved it to the base near Nyonoksa.
The photos showed that a blue “environmental shelter” — under which the missiles are stored before launching – at Nyonoksa and rails on which the structure is rolled back appear to be the same as those removed from Novaya Zemlya.
Lewis and his team also examined Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals from ships located off the coast on the same day as the explosion. They identified one ship as the Serebryanka, a nuclear fuel carrier that they had tracked last year off Novaya Zemlya.
“You don’t need this ship for conventional missile tests,” Lewis said. “You need it when you recover a nuclear propulsion unit from the sea floor.”
He noted that the AIS signals showed that the Serebryanka was located inside an “exclusion zone” established off the coast a month before the test, to keep unauthorized ships from entering.
“What’s important is that the Serebryanka is inside that exclusion zone. It’s there. It’s inside the ocean perimeter that they set up. It’s not there by accident,” he said. “I think they were probably there to pick up a propulsion unit off the ocean floor.”
Lewis said he didn’t know what kind of radiation hazard the Russian system poses because he did was unaware of the technical details, such as the size of the nuclear reactor.
But he noted that the United States sought to develop a nuclear-powered missile engine in the 1950s that spewed radiation.
“It represented a health hazard to anyone underneath it,” he said. 

