Libya government says it accepts UN-proposed truce in Tripoli

Car bomb in Libya’s Benghazi kills two UN staff

BENGHAZI: A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two UN staff, several medical sources said.

A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).

UNSMIL spokesman Jean El Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

Meanwhile, the chief of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, announced on Saturday a halt to military operations during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, according to a statement from his forces in Benghazi.