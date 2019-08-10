Libya government says it accepts UN-proposed truce in Tripoli

You are here

﻿

Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have been fighting since April against a military offensive to take the capital. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 August 2019
AP

  • The UN envoy for Libya had proposed a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday
  • Fighting for Tripoli has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and has displaced more than 100,000 civilians
Updated 10 August 2019
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s UN-supported government says it has accepted a cease-fire proposed by the UN aimed at halting combat in the capital, Tripoli, during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have been fighting since April against a military offensive to take the capital by the self-styled Libyan National Army.
A spokesman for LNA did not answer phone calls seeking comment on Saturday.
The UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, had proposed a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday, which begins Sunday.
Fighting for Tripoli has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and has displaced more than 100,000 civilians.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Car bomb in Libya’s Benghazi kills two UN staff

Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZI: A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two UN staff, several medical sources said.
A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).
UNSMIL spokesman Jean El Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

Meanwhile, the chief of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, announced on Saturday a halt to military operations during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, according to a statement from his forces in Benghazi.

Topics: Libya Benghazi car bomb

