﻿

Pilgrims begin journey to third destination of Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina on August 23, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Pilgrims begin journey to third destination of Hajj pilgrimage

  The 2.5 million pilgrims will spend the night at Muzdalifa on Saturday
  The pilgrims will head to Mina after midnight to perform the stoning of the devil (Jamrat al‑ʿAqaba) before dawn
Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

ARAFAT: Pilgrims have started traveling to the third phase of their spiritual journey having visited Mount Arafat on Saturday.

The 2.5 million pilgrims will spend the night at Muzdalifa on Saturday, before heading to Mina after midnight to perform the stoning of the devil (Jamrat al‑ʿAqaba) before dawn.

It is where the pilgrims throw stones at a wall that symbolizes the devil. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Heavy rain pours down on Hajj pilgrims at Arafat

Updated 10 August 2019
RUA'A ALAMERI

Heavy rain pours down on Hajj pilgrims at Arafat

  Civil defense cautioned pilgrims to stay safe and to avoid low ground prone to flooding
  Pilgrims rejoice at 'sign of mercy' and offer prayers
Updated 10 August 2019
RUA'A ALAMERI

ARAFAT: Torrential rains poured down on pilgrims on Saturday as they performed their rituals in Arafat during Hajj. 

While some rushed for cover, many others ran to the streets to pray. In Islam, Muslims believe that the their prayers have a higher chance of being answered when it rains.

Streets began to flood within minutes of the showers, leaving muddy puddles and cooling those making their spiritual journey to and from Arafat.

Many pilgrims began to help others in need of shelter and offered clothing for those who were drenched in the rain. 

The civil defense cautioned pilgrims to stay safe and to avoid low ground prone to flooding and from touching metal objects.

“I feel so happy, I feel as if my Hajj has received more mercy from Allah,” a pilgrim told Arab News in reference to the rain.

* For more pcitures of the rain on the second day of Hajj click here.

Topics: Hajj 2019

