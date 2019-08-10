Pilgrims begin journey to third destination of Hajj pilgrimage

Heavy rain pours down on Hajj pilgrims at Arafat

ARAFAT: Torrential rains poured down on pilgrims on Saturday as they performed their rituals in Arafat during Hajj.

While some rushed for cover, many others ran to the streets to pray. In Islam, Muslims believe that the their prayers have a higher chance of being answered when it rains.

Streets began to flood within minutes of the showers, leaving muddy puddles and cooling those making their spiritual journey to and from Arafat.

Many pilgrims began to help others in need of shelter and offered clothing for those who were drenched in the rain.

The civil defense cautioned pilgrims to stay safe and to avoid low ground prone to flooding and from touching metal objects.

“I feel so happy, I feel as if my Hajj has received more mercy from Allah,” a pilgrim told Arab News in reference to the rain.

