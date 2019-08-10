Hanergy’s SHJ technology sets new world record

The world’s largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, has jointly announced with Chengdu Zhufeng Yongming Technology Company that the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, a German testing body, has certified its silicon heterojunction thin film battery technology (SHJ technology) as the “world’s most efficient.”

With its record-setting 24.85 percent conversion efficiency, Hanergy’s SHJ technology is primarily used in ground power stations, distributed power stations, vertical installation, fishery or agricultural complementary photovoltaic power stations, building-integrated photovoltaics and mobile energy projects.

Following this recent development, not only has Hanergy refreshed its Chinese record (24.23 percent), but has also surpassed the original world record of 24.5 percent maintained by Japan Kaneka.

Zhang Bin, Hanergy’s senior vice president, said: “Setting a new world record for SHJ technology is a testimony of our constant efforts to better our technology and to make the world greener. We’ll continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

“More importantly, the SHJ technology was developed with low-cost production technology as well as mass production equipment, contrary to many other record-setting technologies that were developed in a laboratory setting. This means that Hanergy’s SHJ technology can be used directly for mass production,” he added.