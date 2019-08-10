Hanergy’s SHJ technology sets new world record

You are here

Hanergy’s SHJ technology is primarily used in ground power stations, distributed power stations, vertical installation, fishery or agricultural complementary photovoltaic power stations, building-integrated photovoltaics and mobile energy projects.
The world’s largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, has jointly announced with Chengdu Zhufeng Yongming Technology Company that the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, a German testing body, has certified its silicon heterojunction thin film battery technology (SHJ technology) as the “world’s most efficient.” 

With its record-setting 24.85 percent conversion efficiency, Hanergy’s SHJ technology is primarily used in ground power stations, distributed power stations, vertical installation, fishery or agricultural complementary photovoltaic power stations, building-integrated photovoltaics and mobile energy projects.

Following this recent development, not only has Hanergy refreshed its Chinese record (24.23 percent), but has also surpassed the original world record of 24.5 percent maintained by Japan Kaneka.

Zhang Bin, Hanergy’s senior vice president, said: “Setting a new world record for SHJ technology is a testimony of our constant efforts to better our technology and to make the world greener. We’ll continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

“More importantly, the SHJ technology was developed with low-cost production technology as well as mass production equipment, contrary to many other record-setting technologies that were developed in a laboratory setting. This means that Hanergy’s SHJ technology can be used directly for mass production,” he added.

In line with the strategy to enhance the quality of life on its beaches, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has announced the launch of its summer residential offering under the slogan “Own a Turquoise View and Get a Car Free.” 

The offer is valid until Aug. 31. The live-by-the-sea campaign, launched for the first time ever, offers a free car upon purchasing a residential unit, with flexible payment plan over the course of five years with zero interest, and only 20 percent down payment.

“The residential communities in KAEC offer a collection of lifestyle elements and amenities which is unprecedented for any developer in Saudi Arabia, especially for those seeking entertainment, relaxation and rejuvenation with a direct view of the Red Sea and within a progressive, private and safe environment supported by technologically advanced infrastructure and world-class amenities,” said Charles Biele, CEO of KAEC’S Real Estate Development Company. 

The campaign offers families and investors a wide range of housing solutions, making homeownership possible for all Saudi citizens, as well as an enriching lifestyle in KAEC and helping realize Saudi Vision 2030.

Residents enjoy a variety of exclusive and luxurious lifestyle experiences and benefit from KAEC’s numerous facilities, which include waterfront dining options, retail outlets, health care, security, mosques, the highest quality schools, world-class universities and a number of luxury sporting and recreational facilities.

The KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. Situated on the west coast of the Kingdom, KAEC covers an area, approximately the size of Washington, DC. KAEC comprises King Abdullah Port, the Coastal Communities residential districts, the Haramain Railway district and the Industrial Valley. The city is under development by Emaar, The Economic City.

