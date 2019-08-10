You are here

﻿

Pilgrims head to Muzdalifah after spending the day in Arafat

Pilgrims depart from Arafat as sunset approaches. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
The sun sets over Arafat, ending the second day of the Hajj. (SPA)
The sun sets over Arafat, ending the second day of the Hajj. (SPA)
Pilgrims head to Muzdalifah after spending the day in Arafat

  • In Muzdalifah, they will pray the Maghrib and Isha prayers and gather the pebbles for the stoning rituals that start Sunday
  • Muslims who are not participating in Hajj this year will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday
ARAFAT: Pilgrims headed towards Muzdalifah after sunset on Saturday, in preparation for the third day of Hajj on Sunday.

On Saturday, pilgrims sought forgiveness from God at Arafat before making the next part of their journey.

In Muzdalifah, they will pray the Maghrib and Isha prayers and gather the pebbles that they will need to carry out the stoning rituals on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Pilgrims will spend the night in the open in Muzdalifah, before heading for Mina on Sunday morning before sunrise.

Muslims who are not participating in Hajj this year will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Muzdalifah Mount Arafat

Meet the parents taking their children to Hajj
Updated 10 August 2019

Meet the parents taking their children to Hajj

  • Pilgrims tell Arab News the benefits of taking their children with them on pilgrimage
ARAFAT, SAUDI ARABIA: Pilgrims who take their children to the holy sites mainly do so for two reasons: No one can look after them and the educational value.

Ayman Dafaalah, a Sudanese worshipper, is bringing his two young children along with his wife. He Arab News that brought his children because there were no relatives back home to take care of them. 

“We had no other choice. So, we decided to take them with us. Otherwise, we could not perform the rituals,” Dafaalah said.

He said that he and his wife are teaching their children the steps of Hajj.

“They have accompanied us on Umrah before, but this is their first time on Hajj. It is really hard to bring children, but it is sometimes even harder to leave them alone or with a relative,” he added.

Dafaalah said that they made sure that the elder son had learned his mobile number by heart. He said that he is always carrying his the younger son.

“Even if he got lost, I am sure that we could find him with the help of the security people who are everywhere here in Arafat,” he added.

Like Dafaalah, Egyptian pilgrim Rajab Ahmed Abdul-Ghani and his wife brought their 3-year-old son because they would have been worried if they left him behind.

“We cannot leave a child at this age, no matter how great the caretaker is. The child would emotionally suffer from our absence,” Abdul-Ghani said.

Iraqi pilgrim Muslim Rifaat Al-Jibari, who is bringing his 8-year-old daughter, said that the whole family are coming for Hajj so he could not leave her behind.

“We do have relatives but we thought it would be a good chance to take her with us, and teach her about the rituals. She will always remember this experience.”

Lina Abu Zinada, a supervisor at the Lost Children center, told Arab News that they had only one missing girl. They are trying their best to reunite her with her family.

“We only have only lost child here in Arafat. She is from Chad and was brought to us in Mina on Friday at 8 p.m. Since then, we have received no enquiry about her,” she said.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Saudi Arabia Mount Arafat

