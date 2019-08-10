KAEC launches summer residential offering

In line with the strategy to enhance the quality of life on its beaches, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has announced the launch of its summer residential offering under the slogan “Own a Turquoise View and Get a Car Free.”

The offer is valid until Aug. 31. The live-by-the-sea campaign, launched for the first time ever, offers a free car upon purchasing a residential unit, with flexible payment plan over the course of five years with zero interest, and only 20 percent down payment.

“The residential communities in KAEC offer a collection of lifestyle elements and amenities which is unprecedented for any developer in Saudi Arabia, especially for those seeking entertainment, relaxation and rejuvenation with a direct view of the Red Sea and within a progressive, private and safe environment supported by technologically advanced infrastructure and world-class amenities,” said Charles Biele, CEO of KAEC’S Real Estate Development Company.

The campaign offers families and investors a wide range of housing solutions, making homeownership possible for all Saudi citizens, as well as an enriching lifestyle in KAEC and helping realize Saudi Vision 2030.

Residents enjoy a variety of exclusive and luxurious lifestyle experiences and benefit from KAEC’s numerous facilities, which include waterfront dining options, retail outlets, health care, security, mosques, the highest quality schools, world-class universities and a number of luxury sporting and recreational facilities.

The KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. Situated on the west coast of the Kingdom, KAEC covers an area, approximately the size of Washington, DC. KAEC comprises King Abdullah Port, the Coastal Communities residential districts, the Haramain Railway district and the Industrial Valley. The city is under development by Emaar, The Economic City.