Kashmir protests continue over Article 370's revocation

Kashmiri protesters, some of them holding black flags, shout slogans in Srinagar on Saturday. (AN photo by Masrat Zahra)
Sanjay Kumar

  Some protesters with eye injuries from pellets admitted to different hospitals
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: For the second day in succession on Saturday, Srinagar witnessed protests against the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the constitution that grants autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. 
The protest took place in Soura, in south Srinagar. Paramilitary forces chased the people and fired in the air. Protesters refused to talk to the media, blaming them not showing the real picture of resistance to the world.
On Friday also, the same area witnessed mass resistance with at least 20,000 people on the streets after the Friday prayer.
Scores of people were believed to have been injured. Some people with eye injuries from pellets were reported to have been admitted to different hospitals of the capital Srinagar. “We were going toward Eidgah (prayer ground) in a peaceful procession when the paramilitary forces started firing. There was no stone pelting.
“At first, they fired pellets and then they started firing bullets. Many people were badly injured.
“Among the injured were some old men and children. I saw a young girl also lying injured. I have been hit in my leg,” said the man.
The local government initially denied the report about protest. Later, it admitted that there was a “minor incident of procession and some injury.”
Talking to Arab News, S. J. M. Gillani, additional director general of police, said “it was a minor procession and there was no serious injury. We did not fire on any one. We used tear gas.”
However, a local photo journalist (on condition of anonymity) told Arab News that “paramilitary forces first fired in the air, and then fired indiscriminately toward the crowd, causing injures.”
“There are more than a dozen cases of bullet and pellet injuries,” the journalist said.

On Saturday, the local administration relaxed the ban in the city to allow people to do shopping on the eve of Eid.
The valley has been under unprecedented clampdown since Sunday with all the communication networks remaining inaccessible.
The government has kept a close watch on the city to prevent any major violent reaction in the aftermath of the revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. However, anger on the street was visible everywhere.
“We are not Indians. We have been occupied by force,” said Samiullah Ashraf, a trader in downtown Srinagar.
“New Delhi thinks that after removing Article 370 the movement will go down. It will go up, quite the opposite,” said Ashraf.
“We are under house arrest, but the Indian media is forced to show to the world that there is normality in the state. This is not true,” Ashraf told Arab News.
Mudashar Rashid, a scientist, said: “The Indian government’s action is not only undemocratic but also against the spirit of secularism and the basic spirit of preamble.
“As a government employee, I have never spoken against the Indian government. But now I have put aside all decorum and I feel like revolting against what the government has done to the Kashmiris.”

Typhoon leaves 22 dead in China, 10 still missing

Waves hit a sea wall in front of buildings in Taizhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province on August 9, 2019. (AFP)
AP

  • Lekima, downgraded to a tropical storm, was heading slowly northward along China’s east coast on Sunday morning
AP

BEIJING: A powerful typhoon left at least 22 people dead in China, after a landslide backed up a river that broke through debris and inundated homes, state media reported Sunday.
Another 10 people remained missing, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Typhoon Lekima made landfall at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Wenling city, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Shanghai, the China Meteorological Administration said.
The deaths occurred in Yongjia county on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city. The river blocked by a landslide rose to a level of 10 meters (30 feet) within 10 minutes, trapping 120 villagers, Xinhua said.
More than 1 million people were evacuated before the storm struck, including 253,000 in Shanghai.
Shanghai Disneyland was closed, as were some popular tourist areas along the riverfront in the city’s historic Bund district.
“Of course, it’s a little disappointing, but it’s because of the weather so we can all understand, right. This is a natural disaster, isn’t it?” said Wang Chunguang, who was visiting from Jiangsu province north of Shanghai.
CCTV said 3,023 airline flights in Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities and some train services were canceled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.
Lekima, downgraded to a tropical storm, was heading slowly northward along China’s east coast on Sunday morning.

