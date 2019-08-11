You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Pondering Permian pipeline

A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 August 2019
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices tumbled last week as Brent crude fell below $60 per barrel for the first time in eight months. Brent finished at $58.53 while WTI fell to $54.50 per barrel.
Some analysts suggest that Brent has dropped on fears that the trade spat will expand into a full currency war, overshadowing the risk of supply disruptions in the Arabian Gulf. There has also been much attention paid to gloomy global economic sentiment dragging the oil price down — yet demand continues to be strong in China, the world’s biggest buyer of crude oil, and that has been reflected by record high imports.
We should instead consider the financial fragility of the US shale industry amid tightening of liquidity that has made it clear that US shale requires longer investment horizons than expected. The US oil rig count is at a 19-month low amid a broad drilling slowdown.
Shale risks being left behind by increasingly skeptical US capital markets. Drilling has slowed in the Permian Basin, and the slowdown has been even more acute outside this region.
The key mathematics of US shale oil growth have become more challenging, partly because of the rapid growth achieved in 2018. Decline rates for existing wells have risen, and production growth means the month-to-month decline is applied across a higher base. Changes in Permian well productivity estimates suggest that shale is much less resilient and hence output growth is set to slow sharply amid lower plans for capex.
Small and mid-sized shale producers have suffered from a financing squeeze since late 2018 when oil prices plummeted to similar prices levels. Shale investors are growing weary of a sector that has struggled to generate cash returns.
US loans to sub-investment energy companies fell by a third in the first half of 2019, compared with the same period last year.
Equity offerings were down by two-thirds and bonds by half. Shareholder pressure on larger explorers has dampened interest in acquisitions. This makes the capital constraints facing smaller producers all the more onerous, with investors shunning the space enough to crush equity values and kill off attempts to build scale.
Last year saw midstream operators deftly circumvent anticipated capacity shortfalls through de-bottlenecking and accelerated construction schedules.
Estimates vary, but the market largely expects a major shortfall in Permian pipeline takeaway capacity to persist late into 2019. At that point, Permian producers are expected to breathe a collective sigh of relief, with no further oil infrastructure bottlenecks on the horizon till 2020.
The Permian Basin continues to dominate US shale oil output growth but the rapid pace is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in the face of pipeline constraints.
So far, infrastructure expansion has failed to keep pace with Permian output growth. So the future sustainability of oil recovery in the Permian is still questionable as shale producers have different levels of exposure to the bottlenecks.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

INTERVIEW: CEO Jasper Hope wants people to think of Dubai Opera as 'a great venue of the world'

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Updated 11 August 2019
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: CEO Jasper Hope wants people to think of Dubai Opera as 'a great venue of the world'

  • Jasper Hope, CEO of Dubai Opera, explains the subtleties of bringing high culture — and Status Quo — to the Gulf
Updated 11 August 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: After three years and 600 shows, Jasper Hope, chief executive of Dubai Opera, is convinced he made the right choice when he left the prestigious grandeur of London’s Royal Albert Hall for a “startup” in the Arabian Gulf.
“I want people to think of this as a great venue of the world, and I fully believe that they will,” he said, contemplating the third anniversary of the Opera’s opening in a a couple of weeks. In a short space of time, the Opera has become a firm attraction in the UAE’s cultural scene, and an anchor of Dubai’s buzzy Downtown area, nestling beside the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the gigantic Dubai Mall.
He believes it can also serve as a model for other Gulf countries, notably Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to open up new entertainment options for its citizens and foreign tourists.
50-year-old Hope, who has worked in the music entertainment business all his career, reeled off the successes of the first three years: The opening night with the “king of opera” Placido Domingo (“Wow, just amazing”); the three-week run of the hit musical Les Miserables; the virtuoso performance of the violinist Daniel Hope (his brother); through to sell-out shows by British rock band Status Quo and Catalan troubadours the Gypsy Kings.
To underline the commercial nature of the Opera, which is owned by the UAE property and leisure developer Emaar, he admits: “Every time we sell out is amazing.”
Hope said it was always part of the plan to offer the full spectrum of musical and visual entertainment, while admitting some “tweaks” to the program along the way.
“What got me most excited about being asked to come here was there as no prescriptive set of instructions I had to follow. There was an idea — Dubai needs a place for great entertainment, a great theater, a great concert hall, and under the banner of the opera house it has one,” he said.
“It was about being able to start from scratch in a market that didn’t exist, but in an industry and area I know and love and has been my professional life all these years,” he said.
He has little time for the opera snobs who might complain that it’s too inclusive of other genres.
“With getting pernickety about it, even in the great old opera houses of the world it’s not just opera. For a start, there’s always a ballet company, so it’s always opera and ballet, and because you need classical music, there’s always an orchestra as well,” he said.
“So even before you start to ask whether they do the occasional Elton John show, fashion show or anything else, you’ve already got other things there.”
Hope also pointed out that classical opera rarely makes any money, and all have had to widen their appeal. “This region is not full enough yet of opera-going audiences to fill a place like this, and one part of my job is to make sure this is not some horrendous white elephant. This is a used, exciting, alive building in the city — ‘bums on seats’ as we call it in the industry,” he said.
There are other major music venues in the Gulf — in Oman and more recently in Kuwait. Hope also pointed to Ithra, the big multicultural venue near Damman in Saudi Arabia, home to the King Abdulaziz Center for Word Culture, and gave tantalizing hints of other big projects coming up in the Kingdom.
He has had meetings with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, and hosted its officials on fact-finding trips to Dubai. “They have been going all over the world to look at different buildings, different models, because there are so many different ways of operating — a commercial basis, state subsidies — and all sorts of different buildings that are suitable — some specific, some multi-functional,” he said.
He thinks Saudi Arabia certainly has the potential to sustain its own musical entertainment industry, “based on the number of people of a certain age who are excited about it,” but he advised some caution.
“My only worry is that it’s really easy to go and buy anything, frankly. What is very challenging is creating for yourself and for your audience, and developing it yourself — using international products in some cases but not exclusively. There has to be a proper blend of local, regional and international elements, and I’ve no doubt that in a country of that many people there are different tastes, like in any other country in the world. Taste is entirely subjective by its very nature and it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to be right for an audience,” he said.
“You can’t say because it worked in London or Paris it will work here. There are certain artistic products or companies that are not going to be appropriate, whatever the opportunities in Saudi Arabia, for a long time or possibly forever,” he said.
The “sensitivities” are not always on the side of local authorities or audiences. “I’ve experienced artistic companies coming to Dubai in the past three years, and they come with a kind of nervous mindset. They haven’t been to the Middle East before and they don’t know how things work here. They worry about one line in a musical or a stand up comedy. Am I allowed to say that? What will happen if I do?”

BIO

BORN

• 1969 South Africa (British citizen).

EDUCATION

• Oxford Brookes University, hotel and catering management.

CAREER 

• IMG — general manager Europe.

• AEG Live UK — senior director, live events.

• Royal Albert Hall — COO.

• Dubai Opera — CEO Middle East and Africa.

These issues can be overcome, he said, by careful and early planning, and by taking advice from the authorities. “I guess I self-censor. I guess I have an understanding of what is going to be acceptable or not. And if I need to take advice, I go ahead and do that before I commit to the show. I don’t wait until I hear what comes out of somebody’s mouth. There should be no surprises,” he said.
The other important constituency for Hope is the owner, Emaar. He is chief executive of a commercial business, and is conscious of the need to have Dubai Opera as a profitable operation. From earlier phases of his career — with international entertainment marketing business IMG and with AEG Live, the owners of The O2 in East London — he understands this imperative, but at the Royal Albert Hall, which is run as a national charity in the UK, he did not have the same financial pressure.
So does Dubai Opera make money? “I can’t tell you precisely what kind of numbers we deal in, for lots of reasons, but mainly because we are part of Emaar, a listed company and there are all sorts of rules about that. But we are not government, and we are not a charity. We operate by the same imperatives as if it’s an Emaar hotel, or cinema, or mall, or the Burj Khalifa,” he said.
“We have to have a commercial mindset going into each production. But having said that, it’s exceptionally rare for opera, the genre, ever to be profitable. On the flip side, it is entirely possible and probable for musicals, for rock and pop, and all sorts of the things to be profitable,” he added.
Hope explained the basic rule: “Don’t do stuff that loses money, unless you’ve got other things that make money that can balance that. We want to be a net contributor not just to Emaar but also to Dubai.”
Revenue comes via sponsorship, with some of the biggest names in Dubai business signed up, as well as via food and beverage and other income streams. And, of course, via selling tickets to the public. Hope admitted these are not cheap, but insisted they represent “good value” for the big shows he aims at attracting to Dubai Opera.
A look at the coming schedule shows the scale of his ambition, and the breadth of the offering. It will start off low-key with a Disney film festival, featuring 48 movies and activities like a “Beauty and the Beast” singalong in the foyers.
Then it gets straight into the serious stuff — a 300-cast production of Puccini’s Turandot by the Shanghai Grand Theatre, followed by the Shanghai ballet.
The highlight of the season will be a three-week run of The Phantom of the Opera with the original London production of the hit show. “It’s a massive show, and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to get it. For these big shows we want the same show you would have seen in London or Broadway,” he said.
Even blockbusters like Phantom are not the end of Hope’s ambitions for Dubai Opera. He said he would love to stage The Lion King, or the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Likewise, there are “hundreds” of works and pop stars he would like to appear in Dubai.
Hope has lost none of the enthusiasm that got him into the music business in the first place, and eventually brought him to Dubai. “It’s the same if you’re 10 years old or 50. It should be an exciting thing in your life to be entertained by a live performance for a couple of hours. It’s a magical thing,” he said.
 

