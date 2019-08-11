You are here

China demands Britain stop ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday her priority is to "stop the violence" rather than make political concessions. (AP)
Updated 11 August 2019
AFP

  • The pro-democracy protests have become the biggest threat to Beijing’s rule of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city since its handover from the British in 1997
  • The British official had emphasized the need for a “fully independent investigation into recent events” in Hong Kong
AFP

BEIJING: China warned Britain to stop “meddling” in Hong Kong, after a top British official called the international financial hub’s leader to voice concern about protests that have rocked the city for two months.
The pro-democracy protests, which are partly fueled by widespread anger at an erosion of liberties in Hong Kong, have become the biggest threat to Beijing’s rule of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city since its handover from the British in 1997.
On Friday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had a call with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, where he emphasized the need for a “fully independent investigation into recent events,” according to Britain’s foreign ministry — prompting a furious response from Beijing.
“China solemnly demands that the British side immediately stop all actions that meddle in Hong Kong affairs and interfere in China’s internal affairs,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying Saturday.
Slamming Raab’s decision to call Carrie Lam as “wrong,” Hua urged Britain to stop “stirring up trouble” in Hong Kong in an online statement.
Beijing has increasingly pitched the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous region as funded by the West, but has provided little evidence beyond supportive statements from some Western politicians.
Last week, the Chinese government slammed Washignton after reports emerged that some US diplomats based in Hong Kong had met with pro-democracy activists.
The Chinese foreign ministry urged the US to “immediately make a clean break with various anti-China rioters” and “stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs immediately.”
Tensions are high in the Asian financial hub after two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.
Last week, the city witnessed a rare general strike and the most widespread unrest in two months of demonstrations — with police firing 800 rounds of tear gas in a single day at a dozen locations.
A total of 420 people have been arrested since rallies began on June 9, according to Hong Kong police in early August.

Topics: China Britain Hong Kong

No motive yet for Norway mosque shooting

Updated 11 August 2019
AFP

No motive yet for Norway mosque shooting

  • The suspect, armed with multiple weapons, opened fire in the mosque but one person there managed to overpower him
  • Police said Sunday they had tried to question the suspect, described as a “young man” with a “Norwegian background”
AFP

OSLO: The suspect in a weekend shooting at a mosque near Oslo, has not given any explanation for his actions, police said Sunday.
The suspect, armed with multiple weapons, opened fire in the mosque but one person there managed to overpower him, suffering “minor injuries” in the process.
Shortly after the attack Saturday the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a home in the suburb of Baerum where the shooting took place.
Police said they have opened a murder probe into a “suspicious death.”
Police said Sunday they had tried to question the suspect, described as a “young man” with a “Norwegian background” who was living in the vicinity but he did not want to “give an explanation to police.”
“He therefore hasn’t taken any position in regards to the charge,” acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold said in a statement, adding that a press conference was scheduled at midday (1000 GMT).
On Saturday, Norwegian media reported that the suspect was believed to have put up a post to an online forum hours before the attack where he seemingly praised the assailant in the attacks on two mosques in New Zealand in March, when 51 people where killed.

Topics: mosque Norway Shooting

