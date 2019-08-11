You are here

Israeli troops kill militant on Gaza border

It was the second such incident since Saturday, when Israeli troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 August 2019
Reuters



  • Israeli troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians on Saturday who attempted to cross the volatile border
  • Hamas has fought three wars with Israel over the past decade



JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israeli soldiers fired at a Palestinian militant on the Gaza border on Sunday, the military said, and a Palestinian medic said the man was killed.
It was the second such incident since Saturday, when Israeli troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians who attempted to cross the volatile border.
"IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorist opened fire towards the troops," the military said in a statement.
The soldiers returned fire and an Israeli tank fired at a post belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that rules Gaza.
A Palestinian medic told Reuters the man was killed. The IDF said no Israelis were hurt in the incident.
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials or from any of Gaza's militant groups.
Hamas has fought three wars with Israel over the past decade and tensions along the border are high with frequent fatalities.
Israel pulled its troops and settlers from the Gaza Strip in 2005 but keeps the enclave under a blockade, citing security concerns.

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site

Updated 11 August 2019
Reuters

Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site

  • A Palestinian ambulance service said that at least 14 Palestinians were taken to hospitals for treatment
  • Palestinians chanted “With our soul and blood we will redeem you, Aqsa”



JERUSALEM: Israeli police fired sound grenades to disperse Palestinians during confrontations on Sunday outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque where tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered for the Eid Al-Adha holiday, witnesses said.
A Palestinian ambulance service said that at least 14 Palestinians were taken to hospitals for treatment. Israel’s Kan public radio said four police officers were injured.
Facing off with police in the packed compound outside Islam’s third-holiest site, Palestinians chanted “With our soul and blood we will redeem you, Aqsa.”
Scuffles ensued and the crowd fled as the sound grenades exploded and smoke wafted through the compound, witnesses said.
In a statement, police said they had deployed forces at the site in anticipation of disturbances and “dispersed rioters.”
Revered by Jews as Temple Mount, the site of two biblical Jewish temples, and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, the area is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Tensions had mounted at the start of Eid Al-Adha as the holiday overlapped this year with Tisha B’Av, a Jewish fast day marking the destruction of the two temples.
In a bid to avoid friction at the site, police barred the entry of non-Muslim visitors, including Jews who intended to make a Tisha B’Av pilgrimage, before the clashes erupted.
The compound is situated in a part of Jerusalem captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.

Topics: Palestine Israel

