French industry woos young talent

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to return the country to ‘full employment’ by 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • Recruitment specialists target holidaymakers in coastal resorts to drum up interest in factory work
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

DEAUVILLE: A few steps from the sea in the Normandy resort of Deauville, a group of curious holidaymakers in flip-flops and beach garb pepper a technician with questions as he extols the capabilities of a cutting-edge 3D modelling machine.
Outside the makeshift lab, disco music blares while people wait to try out virtual reality headsets allowing them to operate robots whizzing around a gleaming production line.
Frustrated in their attempts to attract young workers, French industrial firms have taken their pitches straight to the summer crowds with a roadshow aimed at drumming up an interest in factory work.
Since mid-July the French Fab Tour has traveled along the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, hoping to convince young people that state-of-the-art sites offering solid pay and prospects have replaced the dreary assembly lines of the past.
Magali Kueny, a recruitment specialist on vacation from the eastern French city of Mulhouse who was watching the 3D molding display with her young daughter, knows firsthand the need to inject a bit of glamor into an industry’s image.
“There are very few qualified candidates,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll have just one candidate for four or five posts.”
The tour, which will have visited 18 seaside resorts when it wraps up on Wednesday, mixes work and play.
Amid the basketball hoops and programmable remote-controlled toy cars is a LinkedIn stand, where people get prints of would-be profile pictures. There’s also an escape game and the day ends with a free outdoor concert featuring several bands and DJs.
“Encouraging people means reaching out, by going straight to families and young people, because a career decision is something you make within the family,” said Patrice Begay of BPI France, the state-run investment bank that organized the tour.
Around 50,000 industry jobs, from aviation and rail companies to defense and IT contractors, are going unfilled this year, Begay said, despite a French jobless rate that has remained stubbornly high, standing at 8.7 percent in the first quarter.

We have plenty of industry in Normandy. Aeronautics, nuclear, automobile, and luxury groups like Hermes and Louis Vuitton all produce in Normandy, and often it’s difficult to hire.

Philippe Augier, Deauville Mayor

Tackling this imbalance is a key part of President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to make France more competitive and lower the chronic unemployment, especially among young people.
Macron has vowed to return the country to “full employment” by 2025 — a rate most economists would peg at around 4.5 percent — in part by overhauling professional training and encouraging the creation of more apprenticeships.
The goal has become even more urgent in the wake of the “yellow vest” protests, which partly reflected a sense of abandonment in areas where traditional industries have been hollowed out.
“We have plenty of industry in Normandy. Aeronautics, nuclear, automobile, and luxury groups like Hermes and Louis Vuitton all produce in Normandy, and often it’s difficult to hire,” Deauville Mayor Philippe Augier said.“Young people aren’t aware of it, they don’t know enough about it,” he said.
Economists argue that French schools must also better promote the so-called “industry 4.0” jobs at automated factories, where workers are more likely to hammer on keyboards than on rivets.
But that also means tackling the stigma attached to apprenticeships, which many still consider the domain of failed students destined for a life of manual labor — not the dream most parents harbor in a country of guaranteed free university access.
Just seven percent of French youths aged 16 to 25 seek apprenticeships, compared with 15 percent in Germany, which boasts a broad and dynamic manufacturing base.
“Before people would say, if you don’t succeed in school, you’ll get sent to the factory,” Begay admitted.
The upbeat message appeared to be getting through in Deauville.
Severine, a school worker was visiting with her young son, an airplane fan. “He found himself with an engineer who talked about technologies, careers, the future, and obviously it had quite an impact,” she said.
To help companies fill jobs, Macron’s government has given local industry federations more say in the running of the country’s nearly 1,000 apprentice training centers and the state is subsiding the salaries of youths who get taken on.
It is also offering to help recruits pay for driving lessons, no small thing in a country where securing a license — a prerequisite for many jobs outside of big cities — can easily exceed €1,000 ($1,120).
The measures led to a 7.7 percent rise in apprenticeships last year, Labor Ministry figures show, and a 12.6 percent year-on-year jump for the first two months of this year.
Yet the challenge remains daunting: placement agency Adecco said in June that French firms overall have 3.5 million posts to fill this year, but half expect to struggle to find suitable candidates.
So if touting their attractiveness means putting on an evening of games and concerts at the beach, so be it.
“We’re simply showing that industry is recruiting, and that industry is dynamic,” Begay said.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

A young boy sells boiled eggs and buns on the streets of Harare. (AP)
Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
AP

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
AP

HARARE: It is only a few hours since Zimbabwe’s schools closed for month-long August holidays, and 13-year-old Tanyaradzwa is already milling outside a bar “doing business,” he says. He hawks cigarettes outside a dingy downtown bar in the capital, Harare, and for a fee, helps motorists find parking space.
“I am not a street kid. I come here to sell my things, go home and use the money to buy food,” said Tanyaradzwa, who did not give his last name to protect his privacy.
With power cuts lasting 19 hours per day, debilitating water shortages, inflation at 175 percent and many basic items in scarce supply, Zimbabwe’s children are the silent victims of the once-prosperous southern African country’s debilitating economic downfall.
For his family of six to eat, Tanyaradzwa must hang around the bar at the popular Elizabeth Hotel in hopes of cashing in on afternoon drinkers and passers-by who want to buy cigarettes, he said.
His parents run a small vegetable stall in Glen View, a working class residential area, but what they make is hardly enough to pay the bills, let alone buy food, he said.
Many people can no longer afford to put food on the table without the help of their children — no matter how young.

Children are forced to juggle between school demands and supplementing the family income through street vending or selling at small stalls.
“These holidays just mean more work. There is no break, because I now have no excuse not to work every day,” said Tanyaradzwa.
On the adjacent, busy street named after former longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, children joined elders pushing fruit and vegetable carts. Some kids held cardboard boxes selling items ranging from cigarettes, cell phone airtime, sweets and clothing.
According to Mercy Mpata, a teachers’ representative, the demands are taking many children’s focus away from school.
“There is a lot of absenteeism because the children have a lot on their plate,” said Mpata, the spokeswoman for the Association of Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe.
“Even if they come (to school), they are either sleepy or, instead of concentrating on school work they are busy thinking ‘Where will we get the next meal if I don’t sell enough items after school today?’“
Teachers have their own grievances. They are paid the equivalent of about $50 a month and, like the rest of the civil service, say they cannot live on those wages, which they call “slave salaries.”
“We live in the community. We interact with these children and their parents. They are like family. That’s why we always try to give it our all ... but hungry teachers teaching hungry children, that’s tough,” said Mpata.
The food situation is dire in Zimbabwe, with about a third of the country’s 17 million people being food insecure due to drought and the worsening economy, according to a report released this month by UN agencies, international aid organizations and the government.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster on Tuesday. On the same day, the UN launched a $331 million appeal to mitigate the unfolding disaster. Children, according to the appeal, are some of the hardest hit. Close to 160,000 children and adolescents will need welfare and child protection services, according to the UN.
“There is a risk that children and adolescents will increasingly experience psychosocial distress as some are likely to drop out of school, pushed away from home to seek employment,” said the UN in its appeal for funds.
Expectations were high that Zimbabwe’s economy would grow following Mugabe’s departure at the end of 2017. But the economy did not take off and will contract 3 percent this year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, said this month.
After inflation reached a decade-high of 175.6 percent last month, Ncube suspended the country’s monthly inflation reports, saying that last year’s prices were in US dollars and now they are in Zimbabwe’s currency, introduced in June, so they are not comparable.
However, that has not stopped schools from feeling the pinch of rising prices and eroding incomes. For the coming school term, some boarding schools are asking parents to provide food instead of paying school fee increases.
But that’s just for the fortunate children who still have parents and guardians able to afford such boarding facilities.
For many children such as Tanyaradzwa, juggling between school and eking out a living takes a toll, even as they desperately hold on to bouts of hope.
“I have dreams, big ones,” he said, smiling. “I want to be a lawyer.”
To achieve that dream, he is sacrificing much of his childhood.
“There is no time to play with friends,” he said. “The work, the school, it takes all of my time.”

Topics: Zimbabwe

