Investors look for consumer pressure ahead of new tariffs

In this June 10, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district of Hong Kong. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • Investors and analysts are anxious about the impact of Trump’s planned 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, which will largely affect consumer goods
Reuters

NEW YORK: As President Donald Trump prepares to slap new tariffs on Chinese imports, investors are bracing for signs of pressure on US consumers as top retailers begin reporting quarterly results next week and key consumer sentiment and retail sales data is released.
Investors and analysts are anxious about the impact of Trump’s planned 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, which will largely affect consumer goods, unlike the previous round that fell heavily on industrial and business products. That could be a double-whammy for the US economy, which is about 70 percent driven by consumers, and retailers.
Mona MaHajjan, US investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors in New York, is among analysts focusing on the fallout from the tariffs, noting that the planned new round will “disproportionately” impact consumer goods. “We’ll be watching the data particularly around retail sales and consumer confidence,” MaHajjan said.
“We’ll continue to monitor the softening in manufacturing and inflation as well, but more important for the US economic picture is the consumer right now.”
Excluding autos, July retail sales  are expected to have grown 0.3 percent compared with 0.4 percent in June, according to a Reuters poll. On Friday, The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading of consumer sentiment is expected to show a slip to 97.7 from 98.4 in July.
The S&P Retail index fell a total of 5.3 percent in the first three trading sessions following Trump’s Aug. 1 tariff announcement. As of Thursday’s market close, the index was down 1.6 percent for the month so far.
UBS analyst Jay Sole said fears that the tariffs could eventually increase to 25 percent were also an overhang for stocks. Morgan Stanley has estimated that 25 percent tariffs would lead to a global recession.

We’ll continue to monitor the softening in manufacturing and inflation, but more important for the US economic picture is the consumer right now.

Mona MaHajjan, US investment strategist

Retailers will have the dilemma of deciding whether to pass the tariffs on to consumers in the form of higher prices or absorb the higher costs, which would reduce profit margins.
“If you’re in a competitive environment you’re going to take some action to keep your customers,” said Charles East, an equity analyst covering consumer companies at SunTrust Private Wealth Management, who said that department stores are particularly vulnerable.
“I really don’t think they can push prices up because their sales are already weak,” East said. “The margins are under pressure. Perhaps they can accelerate cost-cutting.”
With two thirds of US footwear coming from China, for example, UBS’s Sole will look for comments in earnings calls and statements on how retailers and footwear companies plan to handle the tariffs.
“It’s a big deal. Our assumption is that there will be an attempt to raise prices on the goods,” Sole said.
“We think consumers are going to resist those price increases,” he added, citing a UBS survey of 7,660 consumers in July that showed 77 percent of respondents were worried the China trade war would cause prices to rise.
Retailers reporting next week include Macy’s Inc, Walmart Inc. and Tapestry Inc, whose brands include Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The following week Kohls Corp, Target and Nordstrom Inc. will all report.
The S&P Consumer Discretionary index, which includes big retailers, is expected to report a 1.2 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
But estimates for the rest of the year have been falling. Wall Street now expects third-quarter earnings growth of 1.8 percent compared with a 6.8 percent expectation on July 1 while the fourth-quarter estimate has fallen to 6.5 percent from 9.8 percent.
Mitigating factors for consumer companies include a strong labor market, low inflation, declining interest rates and low gas prices, according to David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
But Joy cautioned that recent strength in the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence index may not last.
“When confidence is at these types of levels, it may have peaked and will decline if the economy slows further or the stock market sells off sharply,” he said.

Topics: US tariffs china economy

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to return the country to ‘full employment’ by 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AFP

  • Recruitment specialists target holidaymakers in coastal resorts to drum up interest in factory work
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AFP

DEAUVILLE: A few steps from the sea in the Normandy resort of Deauville, a group of curious holidaymakers in flip-flops and beach garb pepper a technician with questions as he extols the capabilities of a cutting-edge 3D modelling machine.
Outside the makeshift lab, disco music blares while people wait to try out virtual reality headsets allowing them to operate robots whizzing around a gleaming production line.
Frustrated in their attempts to attract young workers, French industrial firms have taken their pitches straight to the summer crowds with a roadshow aimed at drumming up an interest in factory work.
Since mid-July the French Fab Tour has traveled along the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, hoping to convince young people that state-of-the-art sites offering solid pay and prospects have replaced the dreary assembly lines of the past.
Magali Kueny, a recruitment specialist on vacation from the eastern French city of Mulhouse who was watching the 3D molding display with her young daughter, knows firsthand the need to inject a bit of glamor into an industry’s image.
“There are very few qualified candidates,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll have just one candidate for four or five posts.”
The tour, which will have visited 18 seaside resorts when it wraps up on Wednesday, mixes work and play.
Amid the basketball hoops and programmable remote-controlled toy cars is a LinkedIn stand, where people get prints of would-be profile pictures. There’s also an escape game and the day ends with a free outdoor concert featuring several bands and DJs.
“Encouraging people means reaching out, by going straight to families and young people, because a career decision is something you make within the family,” said Patrice Begay of BPI France, the state-run investment bank that organized the tour.
Around 50,000 industry jobs, from aviation and rail companies to defense and IT contractors, are going unfilled this year, Begay said, despite a French jobless rate that has remained stubbornly high, standing at 8.7 percent in the first quarter.

We have plenty of industry in Normandy. Aeronautics, nuclear, automobile, and luxury groups like Hermes and Louis Vuitton all produce in Normandy, and often it’s difficult to hire.

Philippe Augier, Deauville Mayor

Tackling this imbalance is a key part of President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to make France more competitive and lower the chronic unemployment, especially among young people.
Macron has vowed to return the country to “full employment” by 2025 — a rate most economists would peg at around 4.5 percent — in part by overhauling professional training and encouraging the creation of more apprenticeships.
The goal has become even more urgent in the wake of the “yellow vest” protests, which partly reflected a sense of abandonment in areas where traditional industries have been hollowed out.
“We have plenty of industry in Normandy. Aeronautics, nuclear, automobile, and luxury groups like Hermes and Louis Vuitton all produce in Normandy, and often it’s difficult to hire,” Deauville Mayor Philippe Augier said.“Young people aren’t aware of it, they don’t know enough about it,” he said.
Economists argue that French schools must also better promote the so-called “industry 4.0” jobs at automated factories, where workers are more likely to hammer on keyboards than on rivets.
But that also means tackling the stigma attached to apprenticeships, which many still consider the domain of failed students destined for a life of manual labor — not the dream most parents harbor in a country of guaranteed free university access.
Just seven percent of French youths aged 16 to 25 seek apprenticeships, compared with 15 percent in Germany, which boasts a broad and dynamic manufacturing base.
“Before people would say, if you don’t succeed in school, you’ll get sent to the factory,” Begay admitted.
The upbeat message appeared to be getting through in Deauville.
Severine, a school worker was visiting with her young son, an airplane fan. “He found himself with an engineer who talked about technologies, careers, the future, and obviously it had quite an impact,” she said.
To help companies fill jobs, Macron’s government has given local industry federations more say in the running of the country’s nearly 1,000 apprentice training centers and the state is subsiding the salaries of youths who get taken on.
It is also offering to help recruits pay for driving lessons, no small thing in a country where securing a license — a prerequisite for many jobs outside of big cities — can easily exceed €1,000 ($1,120).
The measures led to a 7.7 percent rise in apprenticeships last year, Labor Ministry figures show, and a 12.6 percent year-on-year jump for the first two months of this year.
Yet the challenge remains daunting: placement agency Adecco said in June that French firms overall have 3.5 million posts to fill this year, but half expect to struggle to find suitable candidates.
So if touting their attractiveness means putting on an evening of games and concerts at the beach, so be it.
“We’re simply showing that industry is recruiting, and that industry is dynamic,” Begay said.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

