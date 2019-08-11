You are here

Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival

Filipino women celebrate Eid Al-Adha at the Luneta Park in Manila. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival

  • Duterte: “In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in observing Eid Al-Adha
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of Filipino Muslims gathered throughout the country on Sunday to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar.

The celebrations took place as President Rodrigo Duterte called on Muslims in the country to deepen their faith and strengthen their resolve “to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection.”

In a message released by Malacañang (presidential palace) on Sunday, Duterte said: “In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in observing Eid Al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.”

He said that Ibrahim’s “complete willingness to offer the life of his beloved son in obedience to Allah’s divine command, is one of the most memorable demonstrations of faith of all time.”

This account, he said, “not only teaches us the importance of personal sacrifice, but also inculcates in us the value of submission to a higher authority, even though, at times, our feelings and emotions compel us otherwise.

“Truly, this feast’s narrative continues to resonate in our present time. Now, more than ever, we are called to lend a piece of ourselves to endeavors that redound to the common good and benefit the most people,” he added.

Let us, therefore, said Duterte, reflect on the lessons we can learn today to deepen our faith and strengthen our resolve to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection. “May you have a meaningful observance! Eid Mubarak!” The president earlier declared Aug. 12 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid Al-Adha.

On Sunday morning, as the weather prevailed following days of continuous rain, thousands of Filipino Muslims gathered in mosques.

Ibrahim's complete willingness to offer the life of his beloved son in obedience to Allah's divine command, is one of the most memorable demonstrations of faith of all time.

Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine president

Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine president

As early as 4 a.m., mosques such as the Blue Mosque in Taguig, Golden Mosque and Cultural Center and Quirino Grandstand in Manila, and the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City were full for traditional prayer services.

After the early services, worshippers stayed for 7 a.m. prayers followed by the sermon of the imam.

At the covered court in the Quezon Memorial Circle, youth Filipinos from Maguindanao performed the Sagayan war dance in colorful clothes.

To ensure smooth celebrations, policemen were deployed to maintain peace and order.

Representatives from the National Capital Region Police Office participated in the congregational prayer in celebration of the police Feast of Sacrifice. The prayer in Camp Crame was attended by Police Col. Ebra Moxsir of the PNP Chaplain Service and Salaam police personnel and their families.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Saeed Al-Zaabi joined Eid celebrations in Lanao Del Sur after visiting war-torn Marawi.

Al-Zaabi led the distribution of cow meat and other basic needs in one of the temporary shelters for residents displaced by the five-month Marawi siege.

The envoy committed assistance from his country for the rehabilitation of the city.

 Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo urged the public to remember and pray for those displaced by the 2017 siege who “continue to make sacrifices and are striving to recover.”

 Robredo also called for the unity of Filipinos despite differences in religious beliefs.

Topics: Manila Rodrigo Duterte eid ul adha Filipino Muslims

Pakistan PM says world inaction on Kashmir like appeasing Hitler

Updated 11 August 2019
AFP

Pakistan PM says world inaction on Kashmir like appeasing Hitler

  • Kashmir has been under virtual lockdown since shortly before the move
  • Huge numbers of troops are patrolling the streets of major centers
Updated 11 August 2019
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Sunday if the international community was just standing by as Indian Hindu nationalism spread into Muslim-majority Kashmir, saying it was the same as appeasing Hitler.
His outrage on Twitter came as tensions simmered between the two countries over the divided Himalayan region after New Delhi last week rescinded years of autonomy enjoyed by the Indian-ruled part and gave full control to the central government.
Kashmir has been under virtual lockdown since shortly before the move, with a curfew across the region, and phone and Internet lines cut — ostensibly to prevent unrest.
Huge numbers of troops are patrolling the streets of major centers, and security forces used tear gas Friday to break up a demonstration against the government’s move by about 8,000 people.
Tensions also remain fraught in the mountainous Ladakh region, where a local activist told AFP dozens of protesters took part in rallies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with at least 10 people injured by security forces using tear gas and sticks.
State police chief Dilbagh Singh said late Saturday that “not a single incident of violence was reported from anywhere” in Kashmir, although this conflicted with independent sources.
Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.
They have fought two wars over the former kingdom, while an insurgency against New Delhi’s rule in Indian-administered Kashmir has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the past three decades.
Khan tweeted Sunday that the “ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop” in Kashmir.
Describing the move as “the Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum,” he said it would lead to “the suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan.”
“Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing,” he tweeted. “Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?“
He referred specifically to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ultra Hindu nationalist volunteer movement considered the parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Khan also telephoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday “as part of his outreach to world leaders on the Kashmir situation,” a statement issued by his office said.
“Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.
Officials said Khan would visit the Pakistan controlled part of Kashmir this week to show solidarity.
Residents in Indian controlled Kashmir, meanwhile, said they were struggling to celebrate the major Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha because of the security crackdown.
A mother who gave her named as Razia said she tried to explain to her daughter that she would not be able to buy her clothes to mark the occasion, as her husband fretted about feeding the family.
“What sort of Eid is this?” asked the 45-year-old in Srinagar.
“We are not even allowed to move outside. My husband is a daily wage laborer but hasn’t made any money for the last eight days.”
A sheep trader at a Srinagar market, who gave his name as Maqbool, said the number of people buying sacrificial animals for the holiday was sharply lower and he had gone from “huge profits” to a “big loss” this year.
Indian premier Modi insisted last week the decision to strip Kashmir of its autonomy was necessary for its economic development, and also to stop “terrorism.”
He said with Kashmir now fully part of the Indian union, the region would enjoy more jobs and less corruption and red tape, adding that key infrastructure projects would be expedited.
Previously, under its constitutional autonomy, Kashmiris enjoyed special privileges such as the sole right to own land or take government jobs and university scholarships.
Islamabad has been infuriated by New Delhi’s moves and has expelled the Indian ambassador, halted what little bilateral trade exists and suspended cross-border transport services.

