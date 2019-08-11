You are here

﻿

Malaysians enjoy Feast of the Sacrifice

Malaysian children look at cows due to be slaughtered during the Eid Al-Adha festival in Kuala Lumpur on August 11, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysians enjoy Feast of the Sacrifice

  • Animal sacrifice is an important activity for many local Muslim communities in Malaysia during the Hajj celebration
Updated 10 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: In a country where about 60 percent of the population are Muslims, the Feast of the Sacrifice day holds a significant meaning for the community in Malaysia.

The mosque takes center stage as locals perform their ritual sacrifice and gather for special prayers.

One example is the Mosque of Jami’Ilhuda Kampung Melayu Ampang, situated in one of the few Malay enclaves in the capital city. At dawn on Sunday, hundreds of Muslims flock to the mosque for a special morning prayer.

The majority of the residents are Malay-Muslims, however there are pockets of Indian-Muslims community as well as refugee and migrant Muslims.

“We do the ritual sacrifice for the Hajj celebration every year,” said Hajji Hassan Che Kob, 64, the chairman of the mosque.

“This year we have 23 cows and one sheep to be slaughtered.”

He told Arab News that the cows are purchased by the local community for the Feast of Sacrifice. “We are selective about the vendors, we only choose the best-quality cows (that are) large-built and affordable.”

“The real meaning of sacrifice is a sacrifice of ourselves, our time and our material wealth for Allah,” Hajji Hassan said. Weeks before the Hajj celebration, the mosque announces the purchasing of cows to residents.

The cost of each cow is usually shared by a maximum of seven people, referred to as ‘the participants.”

“This is part of the Islamic virtue,” said Norchahaya Hashim, 60, a retired government servant. Every year she buys a cow and donates it to the mosque for sacrifice. This year was no different. “This is to emulate the virtual acts of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail,” Norchahaya said.

“I always encourage our friends and family to purchase a cow for sacrifice during the Hajj celebration. We would usually put aside some money every month to afford it,” she said.

Animal sacrifice is an important activity for many local Muslim communities in Malaysia during the Hajj celebration. It is also a spectacle; curious young children and local people watch the ritual sacrifice take place at the compound next to the mosque.

In less than half an hour, all 23 cows and one sheep were slaughtered, and the meat was divided into smaller chunks for the participants, the mosque staff, the poor and nearby residents.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the mosque, staff were busy cooking and chopping meat and vegetables at the makeshift kitchen. The food was served for the local community as part of the celebration for the feast.

“The sacrifice meat is fresh and tastier, the mosque staff would usually make soups and curries out of the meat chunks,” said Norchahaya, who, as one of the participants, was given 2 kg of meat. “Many residents will come here throughout the day and night for the Feast of Sacrifice because of the community atmosphere.”

Topics: eid al-adha Malaysian Kuala Lampur Feast of Sacrifice

Related

Special 0 photos
World
Malaysian Hajj pilgrims make most of Makkah Route
Special 0 photos
World
Malaysians celebrate Hajj with food and togetherness

Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival

Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival

  • Duterte: “In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in observing Eid Al-Adha
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of Filipino Muslims gathered throughout the country on Sunday to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar.

The celebrations took place as President Rodrigo Duterte called on Muslims in the country to deepen their faith and strengthen their resolve “to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection.”

In a message released by Malacañang (presidential palace) on Sunday, Duterte said: “In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in observing Eid Al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.”

He said that Ibrahim’s “complete willingness to offer the life of his beloved son in obedience to Allah’s divine command, is one of the most memorable demonstrations of faith of all time.”

This account, he said, “not only teaches us the importance of personal sacrifice, but also inculcates in us the value of submission to a higher authority, even though, at times, our feelings and emotions compel us otherwise.

“Truly, this feast’s narrative continues to resonate in our present time. Now, more than ever, we are called to lend a piece of ourselves to endeavors that redound to the common good and benefit the most people,” he added.

Let us, therefore, said Duterte, reflect on the lessons we can learn today to deepen our faith and strengthen our resolve to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection. “May you have a meaningful observance! Eid Mubarak!” The president earlier declared Aug. 12 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid Al-Adha.

On Sunday morning, as the weather prevailed following days of continuous rain, thousands of Filipino Muslims gathered in mosques.

Ibrahim’s complete willingness to offer the life of his beloved son in obedience to Allah’s divine command, is one of the most memorable demonstrations of faith of all time.

Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine president

As early as 4 a.m., mosques such as the Blue Mosque in Taguig, Golden Mosque and Cultural Center and Quirino Grandstand in Manila, and the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City were full for traditional prayer services.

After the early services, worshippers stayed for 7 a.m. prayers followed by the sermon of the imam.

At the covered court in the Quezon Memorial Circle, youth Filipinos from Maguindanao performed the Sagayan war dance in colorful clothes.

To ensure smooth celebrations, policemen were deployed to maintain peace and order.

Representatives from the National Capital Region Police Office participated in the congregational prayer in celebration of the police Feast of Sacrifice. The prayer in Camp Crame was attended by Police Col. Ebra Moxsir of the PNP Chaplain Service and Salaam police personnel and their families.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Saeed Al-Zaabi joined Eid celebrations in Lanao Del Sur after visiting war-torn Marawi.

Al-Zaabi led the distribution of cow meat and other basic needs in one of the temporary shelters for residents displaced by the five-month Marawi siege.

The envoy committed assistance from his country for the rehabilitation of the city.

 Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo urged the public to remember and pray for those displaced by the 2017 siege who “continue to make sacrifices and are striving to recover.”

 Robredo also called for the unity of Filipinos despite differences in religious beliefs.

Topics: Manila Rodrigo Duterte eid ul adha Filipino Muslims

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Filipino Muslims in Makkah region happy with Duterte appointees
0
World
Nearly 6,000 Filipino Muslims to perform Hajj this year

Latest updates

Britain on the cusp of recession
0
Volatility in China’s yuan linked to US trade friction
0
Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival
0
Investors look for consumer pressure ahead of new tariffs
0
French industry woos young talent
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.