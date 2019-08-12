You are here

Srinagar: Deserted streets, and a mother prays for her son

Lal Chowk, Srinagar’s business hub, wears a deserted look as the city is under unprecedented lockdown for more than a week. (AN photo by Manzoorul Hassan)
Updated 12 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

Srinagar: Deserted streets, and a mother prays for her son

  • Jammu & Kashmir state has been under lockdown for a week, since the Indian government stripped it of its autonomy and imposed direct rule from New Delhi
Updated 12 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Firdousa Mehraj bought a sheep last week to sacrifice for Eid Al-Adha. But instead of celebrating the festival, she is sitting outside the intensive care unit of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar praying for her 16-year-old son to recover from critical pellet wounds to his eyes.

“We are a normal family and we want to live normally but we never thought in our life that this kind of tragedy would befall on us,” she told Arab News.

Her teenage son was shot by Indian security forces last Friday, in his own home. “There was trouble going on outside,” Mehraj said. “Suddenly the troops entered our house chasing someone, they fired pellets and my son was hit.

“This is a festival season and we were preparing for that. But now my Eid is destroyed. To be honest, the whole of Kashmir is in a pall of gloom.”

The state has been under lockdown for a week, since the Indian government stripped it of its autonomy and imposed direct rule from New Delhi. Almost all electronic communication is blocked and troops patrol the streets.

On Sunday, as the rest of the Muslim world began celebrations for Eid, Kashmir’s capital Srinagar was deserted. Police ordered people to stay in their homes and shops that dared to open were told to close.

“There is strong anger among the people,” Srinagar newspaper editor Farooq Wani told Arab News. “We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, but there is a sense of frustration. Usually the streets of Srinagar would be buzzing with activities for Eid, but it’s empty.”

 

 

Updated 55 sec ago
AP

Uneasy calm in Indian Kashmir during eid

  • Communications and Internet services remain cut off for the eighth day
  • Authorities said they will allow Eid Al-Adha prayers in neighbourhood mosques
Updated 55 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: An uneasy calm is prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrate a major Islamic festival during an unprecedented crackdown after India moved to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew.
All communications and the Internet remained cut off for an eighth day Monday.
News reports say authorities will allow Eid Al-Adha prayers at neighborhood mosques during the day but will not permit large congregations to avoid anti-India protests.
The security lockdown appeared aimed at avoiding a backlash in India’s only Muslim-majority region where most people oppose Indian rule. The restrictions had been briefly eased on Friday for residents to attend mosque prayers, and people also were allowed to shop for the Eid festival on Saturday and Sunday.

