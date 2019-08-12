You are here

Russian media agency complains YouTube facilitates protests

Police detain a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP)
MOSCOW: Russia’s media oversight agency said Sunday that it wanted Google to stop YouTube users from posting information about unsanctioned political protests or the Russian government would feel free to retaliate against the American company.
The Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communication, or Roskomnadzor, communicated the demand after weeks of rallies over Moscow’s city council election.
Tens of thousands participated in a fourth consecutive weekend protest of the exclusion of some independent and opposition candidates from the local election ballot, according to police and an organization that counts attendance at public meetings.
Unlike for demonstrations held the previous two weeks, when police made more than 1,000 arrests at each, organizers had a permit for Saturday’s event. More than 200 people were reported arrested Saturday after some rally participants moved the protest from its sanctioned spot into the heart of the Russian capital.
Roskomnadzor said Sunday it complained to Google in a letter about unspecified “structures” with YouTube channels using their accounts with the video sharing site to send push-notifications about unsanctioned gatherings, “including those aimed at damaging federal and regional elections.”
YouTube is a Google subsidiary. If the Internet company based in California doesn’t address the issue, Russia would have the right to retaliate, the agency said in a statement.
“In the event of Google not taking reactive measures, the Russian Federation will consider this as interference in the sovereign affairs of state and also as hostile and hindering to the conduction of democratic elections in Russia and will reserve for itself the right to adequate response,” Roskomnadzor said its letter stressed.
The determined opposition to some candidates being kept out of the Moscow election appears to have unsettled Russian authorities.
The sanctioned demonstration on Saturday attracted an estimated crowd of more than 50,000 people, the largest turnout at a Moscow protest in several years. Smaller rallies were held in several other cities.
Russia has adopted a series of measures to increase control over the Internet in recent years.
A law enacted this year requires the routing of Internet traffic through Russian servers, a move that critics claim could lead to a firewall similar to a system in China that blocks political content and prevents Chinese users from using sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android

BEIJING: Huawei on Friday unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google’s Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant’s efforts to insulate itself against US sanctions.

The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors. US curbs imposed in May threatened Huawei’s smartphone sales by limiting access to Android and blocking Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., from supporting music and other services based on the system.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. wants to keep using Android, Richard Yu, CEO of its consumer device unit, said at a conference for software developers in the southern city of Dongguan. “However, if we cannot use it in the future we can immediately switch to HarmonyOS,” Yu said. He said that could be done in as little as two days if needed.

Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of a battle between Washington and Beijing over the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to develop companies that can compete in robotics and other fields. The Trump administration says Beijing’s efforts are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology. Washington and other trading partners say the Chinese campaign violates its free-trade obligations.

Washington has labeled Huawei a security threat, an accusation the company denies. Some officials also see the rise of Huawei and other Chinese tech competitors as a potential threat to US industrial leadership. Huawei spends about $12 billion a year on US semiconductor chips and other components. The company said the US export curbs might cut its projected sales by $30 billion over two years.

Since then, authorities have said vendors will be allowed to supply technology that is available from other sources. That came after American technology suppliers warned they would be hurt by the loss of one of their biggest customers. Huawei also has developed its own chipsets for low-end smartphones and servers, though it still needs US vendors for its most advanced products.

Yu said Huawei’s first smartphone using HarmonyOS would be released Saturday under its Honor brand. Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, reported earlier its smartphone shipments rose 24% in the first half of 2019 over a year ago to 118 million.
“We could have done better, but due to the challenges we face in the international market, our shipments dropped a bit,” Yu said.

Huawei reported that sales in the six months through June rose 23.2% over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion). That was up from 2018 growth of 19.5%, but Chairman Liang Hua warned Huawei will “face difficulties” in the second half. Liang said then that Huawei was reviewing its product lineup to make sure it could fill orders without US components if necessary.

On Friday, Yu said HarmonyOS is designed to operate on PCs and tablet computers as well as smartphones, allowing users to integrate music and other functions across multiple devices. HarmonyOS will be open source to allow outside developers to contribute to its development, Yu said.
“We want to build a global operating system, so it will not be used by Huawei alone,” he said.

