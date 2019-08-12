You are here

Last Hajj ritual heralds Eid Al-Adha

A frail, elderly pilgrim found himself in the safe hands of a Saudi soldier after he spotted him in Mina struggling to complete Hajj rites. (Photo/Supplied)
Last Hajj ritual heralds Eid Al-Adha

  • 2.5m pilgrims in symbolic stoning of devil
  • King Salman, crown prince receive well-wishers
MINA: They began walking before dawn, hundreds of thousands of men and women, clad in white robes to signify a state of purity.

Their destination was Jamarat Al-Aqaba, and a three-story bridge from where they each threw seven pebbles at a pillar to symbolize the stoning of the devil — the last major ritual of the Hajj pilgrimage, heralding the start of Eid Al-Adha.

Large fans sprayed water over the crowds as temperatures soared. “It is hot, I drink a lot of water,” said Jaker Akjar, 48, a pilgrim from India on his first Hajj.

Over the next two days nearly 2.5 million pilgrims will complete the stoning ritual — 1.85 million from more than 160 countries, and a further 634,000 from inside Saudi Arabia. They will then return to Makkah, where they will pray at the Grand Mosque and circle the Kaaba seven times anti-clockwise.

Among them will be Islam Ali, a student, who traveled from Sudan. “I am really looking forward to seeing the Kaaba again,” she told Arab News. “It is, of course, the most amazing experience. I’m impressed by how organized it is in Makkah, despite the number of people — the officials have done a great job.”

Hassan Mustapha Ali, a pharmacist from Jordan, said: “It’s my first time and it’s been amazing. We used to watch Hajj on TV so it’s an incredible feeling to have the opportunity to fulfil this Islamic obligation.”

Throughout Hajj, members of Saudi Arabia’s security forces and civil defense volunteers have been working to ensure the safety of the pilgrims throughout the holy sites. They hand out water, act as quick-response teams helping those who struggle with the walking and heat, and they guide pilgrims — ensuring the safe flow of people through the crowded spaces, many of which are narrow pedestrian roads.

“It’s been great, Civil Defense volunteer Essam Al-Moalami told Arab News. “I feel so proud to help these people and to serve my country. It’s the second year in row that I have done this and I hope to do it next year too.”

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received well-wishers on Sunday afternoon at a palace gathering attended by royals, clerics, military leaders, ministers and distinguished guests to mark the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice.

Saudi Arabia had “fulfilled its duty for the sake of Allah and welcomed the guests of Allah without exception, and provided them with all the services needed to perform their Hajj rituals with ease, comfort, security and tranquillity,” the king said in a televised speech.

Muhammad Sulami

8  births recorded in holy places during Hajj 2019

  • Libyan, Guinean Hajj pilgrims give birth to healthy babies at Mount Arafat
  • Guinean baby named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Muhammad Sulami
Muhammad Sulami

MINA: Hospitals in Makkah and the holy places in Mina and Arafat recorded eight births while the Hajj pilgrimage was in progress, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

A ministry report carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the Makkah Maternity and Children Hospital registered 5 births, two in Arafat and one in Mina.

The babies born in Arafat were delivered by pilgrims, who were performing Hajj rites in the holy mount on August 10, the second day of Hajj. It was not known if the mothers of the other babies were also pilgrims.

Guinean pilgrim Maimunah Ali and her baby, Mohammed Salman. (SPA photo)

Forty-year-old Libyan pilgrim Suad Mohammed Barbush delivered her baby boy at the Jabal al-Rahma Hospital and named him Arafah, after the holy mount. Parents usually agree to name their babies who are born in the mountain either Arafah or Arafat. 

Ashan Yusuf expressed happiness and gratitude to the hospital medical team after both the mother and baby were declared in stable condition.

The second woman was Guinean pilgrim Maimunah Ali, 23, who gave birth at the East Arafat Hospital on Saturday afternoon, hours after she and her husband climbed Arafat in the morning as part of the Hajj ritual.

Breaking from tradition, Maimunah and her husband Abu Bakr agreed to name their son Mohammed Salman, after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Doctors also declared the Guinean mother and baby in "stable and sound condition."

