Uneasy calm in Indian Kashmir during eid

﻿

Authorities allowed some people to shop for Eid on Saturday and Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 August 2019
AP

  • Communications and Internet services remain cut off for the eighth day
  • Authorities said they will allow Eid Al-Adha prayers in neighbourhood mosques
Updated 12 August 2019
AP

NEW DELHI: An uneasy calm is prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrate a major Islamic festival during an unprecedented crackdown after India moved to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew.
All communications and the Internet remained cut off for an eighth day Monday.
News reports say authorities will allow Eid Al-Adha prayers at neighborhood mosques during the day but will not permit large congregations to avoid anti-India protests.
The security lockdown appeared aimed at avoiding a backlash in India’s only Muslim-majority region where most people oppose Indian rule. The restrictions had been briefly eased on Friday for residents to attend mosque prayers, and people also were allowed to shop for the Eid festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Norway mosque suspect rejects murder allegation

AFP

  • The attacker is 21 years old
  • He is suspected of murdering his 17 year old stepsister
Updated 12 August 2019
AFP

OSLO: A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire at a mosque near Oslo rejects allegations of murder and attempted murder, his lawyer said Monday.

The man, identified by media as 21-year old Philip Manshaus, is suspected of murder in the death of his 17-year-old stepsister and attempted murder at the Al-Noor mosque on Saturday.

But police are considering adding a charge of “attempted act of terror.”

“I can confirm” he rejects the allegations, his lawyer Unni Fries told AFP.

The suspect is due to appear before a judge at one p.m. (1100 GMT) for a detention hearing. Police have called for it to take place behind closed doors.

The suspect entered the mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum armed with at least two weapons and opened fire before being overpowered by a 65-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.

Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman was found in a home in Baerum and police on Sunday confirmed that it was the suspect’s 17-year-old stepsister.

According to local media, she was of Chinese origin and had been adopted by the companion of the suspect’s father.

Oslo’s acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold said Sunday the investigation showed that the suspect appeared to hold “far-right” and “anti-immigrant” views.

