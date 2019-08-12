You are here

Saudi Aramco releases first-half earnings report

Aramco revealed their financial statement for the first half of 2019 (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

  • Aramco said their income for the first-half of 2019 was $46.9 billion
  • They also signed an agreement to acquire 70% stocks in SABEC
SPA

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco earnings released on Monday revealed the company’s first-half net income for 2019 stood at $46.9 billion.

Compared to the same time in 2018, the gross income had dropped from $101.3 to $92.5.

But despite the fall, Saudi Aramco remains the world’s most profitable company compared to Apple Inc, the world’s most profitable listed company, which made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco’s capital expenditure also decreased to $14.5 billion from $16.5 billion last year. Meanwhile, the free cash flow increased to $38 billion from $35.6 billion.

“Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline,” President and chief executive officer of Aramco Amin H. Nasser said.

The company’s disclosure of their financial results for 2019 marks a significant milestone in the history of Aramco, and is part of their $12 billion debut international bond issuance, he added.

The company proved their reliability with almost a 100 percent delivery of oil products to customers, and maintained their total hydrocarbon production of 13.2 million barrels of oil per day and an average of 10 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The oil producer also signed an agreement to acquire 70 percent of stocks in SABEC, which is considered one of highest earning petrochemical companies worldwide.

Aramco adopted some innovative techniques and pioneering initiatives, such as crude-to-chemicals, non-metallic materials manufacturing and hydrogen fuels.

The company’s released the average carbon intensity levels due to their excavation and production activities, which are among the lowest in the world.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Reliance Industries

Kuwait committed to implement accord to reduce oil output, says oil minister

Updated 12 August 2019
Reuters

Kuwait committed to implement accord to reduce oil output, says oil minister

  • Khaled Al-Fadhel says country has cut output by more than required
  • Minister says fears of a global economic downturn were ‘exaggerated’
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait is “fully committed” to implementing an agreement between oil exporting countries to cut production in order to support crude prices, Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said on Monday.
He said his country has cut its own output by more than required by this agreement.
“The compliance of Kuwait was close to 160 percent last July,” he was quoted as saying by the official news agency KUNA.
He said fears of a global economic downturn, which have weighed down on prices, were “exaggerated,” and global demand for crude should pick up in the second half, helping reduce the surplus in oil inventories gradually.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other non-OPEC producers, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months, a deal designed to stop inventories building up and prop up prices.

