Saudi Aramco releases first-half earnings report

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco earnings released on Monday revealed the company’s first-half net income for 2019 stood at $46.9 billion.

Compared to the same time in 2018, the gross income had dropped from $101.3 to $92.5.

But despite the fall, Saudi Aramco remains the world’s most profitable company compared to Apple Inc, the world’s most profitable listed company, which made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco’s capital expenditure also decreased to $14.5 billion from $16.5 billion last year. Meanwhile, the free cash flow increased to $38 billion from $35.6 billion.

“Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline,” President and chief executive officer of Aramco Amin H. Nasser said.

The company’s disclosure of their financial results for 2019 marks a significant milestone in the history of Aramco, and is part of their $12 billion debut international bond issuance, he added.

The company proved their reliability with almost a 100 percent delivery of oil products to customers, and maintained their total hydrocarbon production of 13.2 million barrels of oil per day and an average of 10 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The oil producer also signed an agreement to acquire 70 percent of stocks in SABEC, which is considered one of highest earning petrochemical companies worldwide.

Aramco adopted some innovative techniques and pioneering initiatives, such as crude-to-chemicals, non-metallic materials manufacturing and hydrogen fuels.

The company’s released the average carbon intensity levels due to their excavation and production activities, which are among the lowest in the world.