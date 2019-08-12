You are here

  • Home
  • Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59
﻿

Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59

Residents walk past an area affected by a landslide in Mutkyi village in Paung township. A fatal landslide in southeastern Mon state was followed by heavy flooding that reached the roofs of houses and treetops in nearby towns. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59

  • Seasonal monsoon rains batter the country every year, but the recent deluge has submerged entire communities
  • There are currently more than 80,000 people sheltering at evacuation sites across the country
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

MAWLAMYINE, MYANMAR: Vast swathes of southeastern Myanmar lie under floodwaters that have already forced tens of thousands to flee their homes as the death toll from a massive landslide hit 59, firefighters said Monday.
Seasonal monsoon rains batter the country every year, but the recent deluge has submerged entire communities, with AFP drone footage showing only the tops of houses visible.
There are currently more than 80,000 people sheltering at evacuation sites across the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
In the town of Ye in Mon state, people scrambled to stay afloat as they tried to swim to safety through swirling, muddy waters.
Others fled to rooftops or to higher ground, calling out to rescue boats for help.
AFP reporters saw workers desperately trying to repair roads damaged or washed away by the floods.
Rescuers also found more victims three days after a deadly landslide flattened 27 homes in Mon’s Ye Pyar Kone village Friday morning.
“Another dead body was found at 16:27 bringing the death toll to 59,” the fire service posted Monday afternoon on Facebook, adding that search operations were still ongoing.
Recovery teams have worked round-the-clock over the weekend, hindered by continuing downpours and deep mud as the stench of decaying bodies worsened.
Vice President Henry Van Thio visited Mon and pledged more boats for flood relief efforts, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported.
Bago, Tanintharyi, and Karen states and regions have also been badly hit, leaving emergency responders severely stretched.
Climate scientists in 2015 ranked Myanmar at the top of a global list of nations hardest hit by extreme weather.
That year more than 100 people died in floods that also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Topics: Myanmar flooding

Related

0
World
More than 60 killed, hundreds of thousands displaced by flooding in Bangladesh
0
Business & Economy
Myanmar city gets high-tech makeover

Hong Kong's airport shut down after thousands protests

Updated 12 August 2019
AFP

Hong Kong's airport shut down after thousands protests

  • Chinese government coined some of the more violent protests as “terrorism”
  • The demonstrations started 10 weeks ago
Updated 12 August 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: All flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled on Monday after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the city’s airport to denounce police violence.
The abrupt shutdown at one of the world’s busiest hubs came as the Chinese government signaled its rising anger at the protesters, denouncing some of the violent demonstrations as “terrorism.”
The developments marked yet another dramatic escalation in a 10-week crisis that had already become the biggest challenge to Chinese rule of Hong Kong since the 1997 British handover.
A crowd of protesters that authorities said numbered more than 5,000 descended on Hong Kong airport on Monday carrying placards and chanting slogans denouncing police violence at previous rallies.
Although other rallies had been held over the previous three days, the airport authority said Monday’s one had caused significant chaos.
“Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today,” it said in a statement.
“Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been canceled for the rest of today.”
It warned that traffic to the airport was “very congested” and the facility’s car parks were completely full.
“Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport.”
At the airport, protesters held signs reading “Hong Kong is not safe” and “Shame on police.”
They were responding to allegations that police were using increasingly violent tactics to suppress protests.
Over the weekend police fired tear gas into subway stations.
Protesters were also enraged at police apparently dressing in the black T-shirts worn by the pro-democracy movement to infiltrate the rallies and make surprise and violent arrests.
Protesters responded on the weekend by hurling bricks and spraying riot police with fire extinguishers and water hoses.
A government official said 45 people were injured in the clashes, including two who were in serious condition.
Among them was a woman who suffered a serious face injury, reportedly after being hit by a bean bag round, with rumors circulating that she had lost her vision in the incident.
Images of her lying on the ground with blood pouring from her face quickly went viral and featured on posters calling for new demonstrations.
It was the 10th consecutive weekend that protesters have taken to the streets in a movement that began over opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China.
The protests have morphed into a broader bid to reverse a slide of democratic freedoms in the southern Chinese city.
In Beijing, authorities slammed violent protesters who had thrown petrol bombs at police officers and linked them to “terrorism.”
“Hong Kong’s radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging,” said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.
“This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong’s rule of law and social order.”

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests Hong Kong extradition bill

Related

0
Business & Economy
Hong Kong demonstrations hit the tourist economy
0
World
China demands Britain stop ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong

Latest updates

Luxury meets modesty for Eid in Shatha Essa’s designs
0
Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59
0
British Council official praises Hajj authorities on ‘wonderful’ pilgrimage
0
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrives in Jeddah
0
Hong Kong's airport shut down after thousands protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.