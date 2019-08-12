You are here

  • Home
  • K-pop band BTS take break before Saudi show
﻿

K-pop band BTS take break before Saudi show

Fans are being asked to leave these boys alone while they’re on holiday. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

K-pop band BTS take break before Saudi show

  • The band’s website says they will perform in Riyadh on Oct. 11
  • They scored three No. 1 albums on the Billboard in less than a year
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean boy band BTS will take their first long holiday in six years after a series of global hits, their managers said, asking fans to respect the band's privacy if they see them in “a chance encounter.”

The seven members will take their first extended vacation since the band's debut in 2013, managers at Big Hit Entertainment said on Sunday. They did not say how long BTS will be on holiday, but the band's website said their next world tour concert is in Riyadh on Oct. 11.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless(ly) driven themselves toward their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” Big Hit said.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.” 

“BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” it added.

The band crowned their global reach with three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart in less than a year, a 2019 Grammy nomination and concerts from Los Angeles to Paris. BTS broke into the U.S. market in 2017, the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

Topics: K-pop BTS

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
K-pop superstars BTS to perform in Saudi Arabia in October
0
Lifestyle
K-pop fans call for a BTS show in the UAE

Luxury meets modesty for Eid in Shatha Essa’s designs

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Luxury meets modesty for Eid in Shatha Essa’s designs

  • Emirati designer unveils Noir collection in time for the holiday
  • Botanic Treasures inspired by London’s Kew Gardens
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based womenswear brand Shatha Essa is taking luxury to a whole new level this season. The Emirati label, led by the young designer of the same name, is unveiling its Noir 19/20 collection, which comes out right in time for you to revamp your Eid wardrobe.

(Supplied)

Noir, the brand’s evening-wear line, is a reinvention of classic style, accommodating the modern woman’s needs for a chic yet modest lifestyle. Titled “Botanic Treasures,” the line’s new collection draws inspiration from the 19th century’s iconic Temperate House, in Kew Gardens, South West London.

(Supplied)

The Victorian glasshouse is home to 1,500 species of plants from all over the world, situated in the middle of heavenly fields of green. It served as the alluring inspiration for the statement gowns, A-line dresses and floral patterns that appear on the embellished capes of the collection.

(Supplied)

From polished silk to playful tulle, the luxurious textiles form statement pieces straight out of a fairy tale. Bold embellishment across the fluid silhouettes add further majestic beauty to each of the pieces.

(Supplied)

While the floral details embody the dreamy “treasures” of the collection, the colors significantly highlight its femininity. The serene palette includes hues of green, rose, ivory and cream, a delicate combination of all the colors to watch out for during this festive season.

(Supplied)

Shatha Essa debuted in 2016, with the young designer having a vision to blend modern elegance with styles that transcend seasons. “As a designer, I believe in a well curated, quality wardrobe that is not brimming with trend-based pieces, but rather carefully filled with garments that are timeless and versatile,” she said of her work.

(Supplied)

Shatha Essa’s collection is available for purchase online via Ounass.

Topics: fashion Eid 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
Meet the Emirati designer who gives a fashionable update to modest dressing
0
Lifestyle
Algerian designer Ilyes Ouali inspired by disco glamour of the 1970s

Latest updates

K-pop band BTS take break before Saudi show
0
Luxury meets modesty for Eid in Shatha Essa’s designs
0
Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59
0
British Council official praises Hajj authorities on ‘wonderful’ pilgrimage
0
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrives in Jeddah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.