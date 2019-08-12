King Salman discusses Yemen situation with Abu Dhabi crown prince

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on Monday to discuss regional issues, particularly the situation in Yemen, state-run Saudi TV said.
The meeting, in the region of Makkah, came after the Arab coalition intervened in Aden on Sunday in support of the Yemeni government after southern separatists effectively took over the port city, fracturing the alliance that had been battling the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed Eid Al-Adha greetings from his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, president of the UAE.
